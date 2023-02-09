Brooklyn-based indie folk band Big Thief will perform at the Lyric Oxford tonight, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Formed around 2013, the band has released five full-length albums. Their third LP, 2019's "U.F.O.F.," earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Some of their most popular songs include the title cut from their debut album, "Masterpiece," "Shark Smile" and "Paul." Tickets are available at https://www.seetickets.us/event/Big-Thief.
Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Tyler Booth will bring his beer-swilling brand of hellraising honky-tonk to Rick's Cafe in Starkville on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. Hailing from the hills of Kentucky, Booth is a rising star in the genre of traditional country music. He's performed alongside Brooks & Dunn, Dwight Yoakam and Brantley Gilbert. Tickets are available at https://www.eventticketscenter.com.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his family friendly show to Tupelo's Cadence Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The stand-up comedy performer has won several comedy festivals and competitions and has appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as well as "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." Tickets for "The Be Funny Tour" can be purchased online or by calling the Arena's box office at 662-841-6573.