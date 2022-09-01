Country music duo Bellamy Brothers will bring their seasoned sound to Steele's Dive in Tupelo on Friday, Oct. 14. The real-life brother duo released chart-topping hits like "Let Your Love Flow" and "Old Hippie" in the 1970s. In 2018, the brothers starred in the reality television show "Honky Tonk Ranch" which ran for three seasons. Tickets to the classic country music show can be purchased online ahead of time.
New Albany's annual Tallahatchie RiverFest will return to the downtown area on September 24 and 25. The festival will feature three stages for musicians like Doug Stone, Ricochet and Garry Burnside along with other regionally and nationally known musicians. In addition to live music, Tallahatchie RiverFest will also host local food and art vendors for its anticipated 3,000 attendees.
The annual North Mississippi Out of Darkness Walk is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Veterans Park in Tupelo. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony will kick off at 11 a.m. The walk is aimed at promoting suicide awareness and prevention. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention spearheads the community walks that occur all over the United States.
