Water Woes Mississippi

Ted Henifin, the interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help fix the long-troubled water system of the Mississippi's capital city, begs off a reporter's question as he exits the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following a status hearing called by United States District Court Judge Henry Wingate regarding recent comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made about the city's water system.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — The water flowing from faucets in Mississippi's capital is safe to drink, city officials said in federal court Wednesday.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you