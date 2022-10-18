BOONEVILLE • Family ties are important to Amber Hare of Booneville. So, after close relatives were diagnosed with cancer, she took action.
Her maternal aunt died at age 66 from invasive ductal carcinoma. Then a maternal cousin was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Realizing that cancer is prone to run in families, Hare and her mother, Marilyn Kelly of Booneville, went for genetic counseling to assess their own risk.
Both Hare and Kelly tested positive for the breast cancer gene BRCA1, which put them at an increased risk for breast and ovarian cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 13% of American women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime; 1.2% of American women will have ovarian cancer in their lifetime. For women with BRCA1, those percentages increase to 55%-72% for breast cancer and 39%-44% for ovarian cancer.
In 2015, Kelly had a full hysterectomy to reduce her risk for ovarian cancer. The following year, Hare had a full hysterectomy and started yearly mammograms.
In 2017, Kelly had a double mastectomy, removal of both breasts, to reduce her risk for breast cancer.
That same year, Hare had a scare.
“In Fall 2017, they saw something suspicious on my mammogram, so they followed up with a breast MRI and biopsy,” Hare said. “The breast tissue came back benign.”
The following year, Hare talked with her OB-GYN, Dr. Cassie Hill, about having a double mastectomy. She met with Dr. Danny Sanders at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Breast and General Surgery Clinic in Tupelo.
“Dr. Sanders told me that, by age 40, my chances of getting breast cancer would increase,” she said.
To head off the danger, Hare decided to have a double mastectomy — but then the unthinkable happened.
“My Daddy — who was 67 and healthy — died suddenly from a heart attack,” she said. “I was depressed, so I put off my surgery.”
But hare continued her annual mammograms. This July, at age 39, she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma — the same type of breast cancer her aunt had. In August, Sanders removed both her breasts, followed by reconstructive surgery by Dr. Robert Buckley.
On Sept. 9, Hare began 16 rounds of chemotherapy at NMMC Cancer Care. Three days later, she returned to her second grade classroom at Marietta Elementary School.
“I knew if I sat at home, I would get depressed,” she said. "So, I started back teaching.”
So far, Hare has been able to continue teaching school and keep up with her two sons, age 10 and 7.
“I’m optimistic and pray that it stays this way,” she said.
Fortunately, Hare's cancer was caught early.
“If breast cancer runs in your family, don’t wait until you’re 40 to start having mammograms,” she said. "Usually, I was the youngest person in the room at the Breast Care Center, but it didn’t bother me a bit. That little peace of mind is better than finding it when it’s too late.”
