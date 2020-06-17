TUPELO — Cats and hedgehogs and birds, oh my!
Thanks to speech-language pathologist Melissa Dodson and her 10-year-old daughter, Celia, patients in North Mississippi Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute can enjoy a scavenger hunt as part of their therapy.
With a little paint and a lot of creativity, the Dodsons turned 26 mid-size landscaping stones into likenesses of creatures, food, characters and items of all types. They scattered the rocks throughout the facility’s courtyard, so they peek out from under trees, lounge on ledges and perch atop pebbles.
Patients start with “Rehab Rocks” clues. Then therapists help the patient solve each question and look for the matching rock. “It’s great because it gives them a functional activity that works on standing, walking, problem-solving, scanning with their eyes, and memory,” Melissa says, “plus it’s fun.”
Celia helped her mother pick out rocks she thought resembled certain things. Then they enjoyed painting them together. “My favorite is the ice cream cone,” Celia says, “because I have a sweet tooth.”
NMMC’s Rehabilitation Institute is a 28-bed unit on the west wing of NMMC-Tupelo’s first floor. Patients participate in several hours of physical, occupational and/or speech therapy each day to reach their individual goals.