OXFORD• A recent opinion by the state’s top legal agency over new residency requirements has now cut short a third candidacy for the Oxford Board of Aldermen.
D. Ryan Grover, a Democratic candidate for the board’s 3rd Ward, has officially withdrawn his candidacy from the Democratic primary, according to Oxford Municipal Clerk Ashley Atkinson.
Atkinson did not state a reason for Grover’s withdrawal, but his eligibility was in question because he could not outright prove that he had lived in Ward 3 for at least two years, according to records Atkinson presented at a Monday election commission meeting.
The political confusion stems from a recent opinion from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office saying that candidates for ward positions must be a resident of the ward they’re wishing to represent for at least two years immediately preceding the date of the election.
Although the opinion is not legally binding, it does offer guidance to public bodies on how they should proceed with legal matters. The ultimate decision over whether to follow the opinion or not rests with local political parties and election commissions.
The Lafayette County Democratic Party on Monday decided to certify Grover’s candidacy because it believed he would ultimately be able to prove he had indeed lived in his ward for two years. Oxford’s election commission delayed making a final decision on whether it would follow the AG’s opinion.
Grover’s exit from the race now leaves two Democratic candidates left in the race — Brian Hynaman and Alexandira White. The winner of the primary will go on to compete against L. McQueen Miscamble, the only Republican candidate, in the general election.