TUPELO • The city’s Major Thoroughfare Committee is exploring which new projects to focus on, with current discussions leading toward the committee wanting to three-lane West Jackson Street and widen Eason Boulevard from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the Major Thoroughfare Committee, said the city could receive at least $725,000 in state government funds to widen the West Jackson Street project because the area has grown in the last few years as more businesses have located there recently.
“There is a lot going on out there,” Pirkle said at the latest committee meeting. “There’s a lot of industry out there anyway. A lot of people work out there, and there’s a lot of things happening. But, there are three major projects that are about to take place out there that are going to increase the traffic pretty significantly.”
Pirkle told the Daily Journal after the meeting that the project would be treated like an economic expansion project in order to receive state funds for the road. The proposed project would widen West Jackson Street to three lanes from Airpark Road to Colonial Estates.
The project comes after the committee has already voted to widen Jackson Street from Clayton Street to Madison Street, with initial construction set to begin later this month. The project came under scrutiny with some Jackson Street residents complaining about the project. Pirkle said the Jackson Street extension would not interfere with the proposed West Jackson Street project.
“The fortuitous thing for me is we didn’t know this was going on when we were talking about the Jackson Street project from Clayton to Madison,” Pirkle said. “But, this fits in exactly with what we had said during all the discussions of eventually this whole road has to be improved.”
Pirkle added that many committee members have pushed for the Eason Veterans project located in East Tupelo. The road is near Itawamba Community College’s Tupelo campus, where there is a construction project in progress. He said he wants to wait until the college has finished its construction so large construction trucks do not damage whatever new work the thoroughfare committee will authorize.
Jay Allen, president of Itawamba Community College, said he expects the construction projects at the college to be completed by January 2020.
“We have a great partnership with the City of Tupelo and Lee County as a whole,” Allen said. “This partnership allowed us to build the new Academic and Student Center while being mindful of the widening of Eason Boulevard. This project will allow for a better traffic flow on Eason and safer entrance and exit for the front of campus.”
After the meeting, Pirkle told the Daily Journal by phone that both of the projects could be worked on simultaneously, with the West Jackson Street expansion estimated to cost around $3 million and the Eason-Veterans project to cost approximately $3.5 million. Pirkle said these costs include every aspect of the project and is what engineers have estimated the project to cost.
Kim Hanna, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, told the committee that if the West Jackson Street project did turn out to cost $3 million, the committee would have around $6 million left to operate with for the rest of the phase.
Hanna also said if the committee and the Tupelo City Council also decide to proceed with the Eason Veterans project in addition to the West Jackson project and the estimates turn out to be correct, the committee would have $3 million remaining for other projects.
Hanna later told the Daily Journal that the bidding process is always “tricky” because the bids can always go a little over or a little under the estimated cost. She said the city could also allocate more money to a certain major thoroughfare project if the committee's budget runs out of funding for the project.
The committee is expected to make a final decision on which projects to focus on at its next meeting on Aug. 12.