TUPELO — With the second mandatory campaign finance report deadline past, four candidates have yet to report.
Candidates running for county or state offices were required to complete a financial report by June 9 that lays out all contributions and spending between May 1-31.
Independent candidate for sheriff Anthony “Tony” Rogers, independent candidate for District 4 Justice Court judge Jermandy Jackson, and Republican candidates for District 5 Supervisor Dakota Gilland and Zachary “Bub” Rock all missed the deadline and had not filed by Tuesday, June 13.
Jackson said Tuesday that he had been out of town on business and was unable to file. He said he planned to file by end of the day Tuesday. Officials at Lee County Circuit Court told the Daily Journal that they did not receive a copy of his report by 5 p.m.
Republican candidate for District 4 Justice Court Judge Timothy "Tim" Tubb said though he missed the deadline, he took no further contributions through May and filed his report Tuesday afternoon.
Rock refused to share contact information with the Daily Journal in the past, and attempts to reach him have failed. Attempts to reach Gilland and Rogers before the deadline were also unsuccessful.
The June report follows a major lack of filing in May, when more than half of the candidates running for public office failed to meet their mandatory report on May 10. Many of the candidates cited a lack of knowledge of the deadline or just accidentally letting the deadline pass. Gilland, Jackson, Rock and Tubb were among those failing to meet the May 10 deadline.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.