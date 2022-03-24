TUPELO • Three Northeast Mississippians have joined a group of distinguished volunteers in Mississippi.
Volunteer Mississippi has named Stewart McMillan of Tupelo, Michael Brownlee of Oxford and Tammy Pierce of Byhalia as part of the 10 individuals and organizations to receive one of this year's Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) awards.
Launched in 1993 by First Lady Patricia O. Fordice and Governor Kirk Fordice, the GIVE awards are presented annually through the Governor and Volunteer Mississippi and are presented to volunteers whose work make profound differences on the communities they serve.
Approximately 300 individuals and organizations, all nominated by members of their communities, have received GIVE awards since the program's inception.
This year's recipients will be honored with a private ceremony on April 21 in Flowood at The Ivy Venue as part of National Volunteer Week.
Stewart McMillan - Outstanding Service in Uplifting Communities
When nomination requests were sent out, Robin McKinney immediately chose Stewart McMillan.
McKinney, United Way of Northeast Mississippi's director of marketing and communications, said the organization has gained a great deal by having McMillan on their team.
“Stewart is great with ideas, but she also doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty, so she’s a special volunteer in that way,” McKinney said. “We’re very, very lucky to have her on our team.”
McMillan, project manager of the Toyota Wellspring/CREATE Project Manager, lives by George McLean’s motto of communities helping themselves through her work with United Way and the CREATE Foundation. Her work focuses on children and education — the two areas about which she cares most.
“For me, that category and title of uplifting communities is extremely humbling and I think that goes to part of why I work at CREATE and part of why I volunteer,” McMillan said. “It is up to us as community members to step up, to identify needs and to find ways to meet those needs in our community.”
Her volunteer efforts include being president of the Association of Excellence in Education (AEE) board and of the Doniphan Dance Project, on the CATCH Kids board, and more.
She’s worked on developing young philanthropy with United Way’s Groundswell and Women United leadership societies, and the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation (NEMYF). As the Groundswell chair, she launched the fundraiser Date Night in a Box, which created over $20,000 in revenue that purchased OWL curriculum kits that will serve about 100 preschool children each year.
Established in 2001, NEMFY selects 45 to 60 11th and 12th graders from 17 counties in Northeast Mississippi to teach students fundraising skills and award grants to area nonprofits.
As a former board member herself, running NEMFY is a full circle moment, McMillan said.
Michael Brownlee - Outstanding Servant Leadership
In retirement, Michael Brownlee has filled his time with service.
Brownlee sits on the board for the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center in Oxford, part of the Oxford Exchange Club, and was the 2018 Mississippi District President.
Brownlee served as Oxford-Lafayette Habitat for Humanity president for five years, and been involved with the organization for 15 years in total. When the Exchange Club was working on refurbishing the center’s building last year, he called Habitat for Humanity to help with volunteers.
Those renovations allow the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center to continue the work of helping at-risk families, such as through its project supporting unwed teen mothers. In the same building is Memory Makers, a day program for caregivers and adults with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
He’s served in a variety of leadership roles with the Yocona Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. The retired marine is currently commandant of the Willie Morris Jones Detachment #1431, Marine Corps League. In addition to supporting veterans, marines and their families, the league helps over 1,600 kids with Toy for Tots.
Brownlee said he was both surprised and honored that his efforts are being recognized.
“I just like to give back to the community, and there are a lot of really good folks out there, some of them who need help,” Brownlee said. “The people who pitch in, like Habitat and the North Mississippi Family Center, they’re good people to be around. It’s not just me by any means. It’s a whole lot of folks that do a lot of work.”
Tammy Pierce - Outstanding Service in Youth Mentorship
As Apelah's Associate VP of Development, Tammy Pierce works in fundraising and marketing, but it was her volunteer efforts that garnered recognition.
For several years, Pierce has coached young girls in sports. It started when her daughter played at Sacred Heart School in Southaven. Her goal was to instill sportsmanship, team building and respect for authority, but she found herself building relationships with the girls and their parents.
“I was trying to teach more than basketball fundamentals. I was trying to teach life lessons,” Pierce said. “The ones that didn’t have a mother figure in their life, they would cling to me.”
Even today, she cheers her former players because they’ll always be her girls, Pierce said. She’s watched a former player go from being too unsure of her self to step out onto the court to now being the only girl on a boy’s travel team. And Pierce attended the first game of a former mentee who developed math skills by helping keep score of games as a first and second grader. She called him her "assistant coach."
Though thrilled to be nominated, Pierce said she never expected to be recognized for her efforts. Being able to inspire young ladies and see them push themselves is what drives her, she said.