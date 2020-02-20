PONTOTOC • Randy Kelley, the director of Three Rivers Planning and Development District, has been awarded the Marsha N. Hamilton Spirit Award by the Mississippi Development Authority at the recent Mississippi Economic Development Council Award Luncheon.
Kelley, who has served as director of the TRPDD since 1976, was recognized for “extraordinary service in economic development.” The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Development Authority to the state’s most deserving leader in that field of expertise.
According to the MDA, recipients of the award must:
• Exhibit professional competence and consistent collegiality with his or her peers
• Exhibit the highest degree of integrity at work and in the community
• Have gone beyond the norm in the input of time, energy and resources to further the goals of economic development in Mississippi and to bring honor to their profession in general.
The award is named for Marsha Nell Hamilton, a graduate of Jackson State University who served at the Mississippi Development Authority from 1983 until her passing in December of 2012. Hamilton’s area of specialization was global trade in international diplomacy.
As a manager of the international trade office, she worked on behalf of small businesses to promote and distribute their products and services worldwide. She opened and managed the state’s foreign office network, navigating state contracting and foreign currency accounts as she made the most of appropriated state resources.
Hamilton was largely responsible for the establishment of the now-permanent MDA global trade STEP grant, which to date has provided more than $500 million in direct funding to small businesses.