TUPELO • Medicare can be confusing, but Northeast Mississippi residents shopping for prescription drug plans as part of the federal insurance program have guidance available to them.
Residents in eight Northeast Mississippi counties will have free access to qualified Medicare Part D counselors as part of the annual partnership between county boards of supervisors, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services.
The service, open to anyone who qualifies for Medicare, is entirely free.
“There is nothing hidden here,” said Tommie Lee Ivy, the president of the Lee County Board of Supervisors. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later.”
This service will be offered during the annual Medicare open enrollment period, which will start on Oct. 15 and run through Dec. 7. The counselors will be available in Pittsboro, Okolona, Houston, Fulton, Oxford, Tupelo, Aberdeen, Amory, Pontotoc and New Albany from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes.
Three Rivers has partnered with the state aging department to participate in the state health insurance program, SHIP for short, to make assistance with Medicare available to area residents for years.
Ivy said that in 2019, county counselors completed 1,293 comparisons. Of those 118 were new to Medicare, 244 chose to keep their current plan and 931 found a less expensive plan that saved them, on average, around $1,017 annually.
“It’s worth the time,” Ivy said.
The federal government's popular Medicare program is open to people who are 65 or older, younger people with certain disabilities and people with End-Stage Renal Disease.
Medicare Part D helps patients pay for certain prescriptions, including many recommended shots and vaccines.
During open enrollment, any person with a Medicare part D prescription drug plan may search for and enroll in the best and most economical drug plan to begin on Jan. 1. Also, if a Medicare beneficiary does not have a part D drug plan, the beneficiary may enroll in a drug plan during open enrollment where the plan will start Jan. 1. The only time this plan can be changed is during the open enrollment period.
Locations where residents can seek this service include:
- CEDA Building at 106 N. Murphree St. in Pittsboro
- Okolona Courthouse at 234 W. Main St. in Okolona (All day Monday and Tuesday, and then from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday
- Houston Courthouse at 1 Pinson Square in Houston (1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and all day Thursday and Friday)
- ICDC Building at 107 West Wiygul St. in Fulton
- Lafayette county Chancery Building at 300 North Lamar Blvd. in Oxford
- Lee County Board of Supervisors Center at 300 West Main St. in Tupelo