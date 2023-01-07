TUPELO — With the first week of qualifying complete, all but three incumbents in Lee County have qualified for re-election, and multiple high-profile races have already become contested.
As of Friday, 30 candidates have qualified for the 24 seats open for the upcoming election, 15 of which are incumbents seeking re-election. Twenty-five of the 30 candidates filed on the first day of qualifying, which began at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Incumbent Republican Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said she was happy with how the first week played out, noting that there were only two individuals who came to the office who did not qualify because they lacked a sufficient amount of signatures.
Qualifying will continue until Feb. 2. This election is the first with a 30-day qualifying window rather than a 60-day timeline. Primaries will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.
Dulaney welcomed the shortened qualifying period, noting that she did not believe it would negatively affect any would be candidates.
“Most people, you’ve prayed over it enough and you know if you are running,” she said.
Supervisor races begin taking shape
With District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland both declining to seek re-election, the board of supervisors is guaranteed to get two new members.
In District 1, Republicans Daniel “Dan” Gale, William Richey and Hal Grissom have qualified for the seat. Meanwhile, District 5 also has a wide field of candidates, including Republicans Barry Parker, Chris Gillentine and Dakota Gilland.
Gale ran against Morgan in the previous election cycle. Richey previously unsuccessfully ran for District 2 Constable against incumbent Ted Wood, and this will be his first attempt at running for supervisor. This will also be Grissom’s first attempt at running for election. This will also be Parker’s, who works as a veteran liaison for Sen. Roger Wicker’s office and Gillentine’s, who owns Dago’s Grocery in Richmond, first attempts at running for supervisors. Attempts to reach Gilland were unsuccessful.
District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith, District 3 Supervisor Welsey Webb and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy filed to seek re-election and have no opponents as of Friday.
Sheriff, tax collector, constables contested
Incumbent Sheriff Jim Johnson, a Republican, will face at least one opponent: former District 4 Justice Court Judge Anthony “Tony” Rogers. Rogers declined to seek re-election, leaving the seat open. Former District 4 Justice Court Judge Marcus Crump, who lost to Rogers in the previous cycle, filed to regain the seat.
With the retirement of County Tax Collector Leroy Belk in August, Belk’s successor Crystal Heatherly filed for her first full term, and Tupelo Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan also filed. Both filed as Republicans.
District 1, District 2 and District 3 constable seats also are contested. With District 3 Constable Phil Gann declining to seek re-election, two newcomers have filed for a chance at the seat. Republicans Charles "Jody" Berryhill and David “Davy” Estes filed for election.
Incumbents District 1 Constable Joe Huckaby and District 2 Constable Ted Wood filed for re-election and picked up opponents. Malcomb Driskill filed to run for District 1, and Sean McMickin filed for District 2.
Election commissioner seats without candidates
Meanwhile, three election commissioners' seats are up for grabs, including a special election for District 1 election commissioner, which was sparked by the resignation of incumbent Carl Patterson due to health issues. Interim District One Commissioner Robert Keltz, District 2 Commissioner Shelia Lansdell and District 4 Commissioner Jacque Grayson previously told the Daily Journal they planned to qualify.
This is the first election cycle with the addition of staggered terms to the election commission. Dulaney said she believes the change was good for the commission. She said the staggered terms assures there will always be at least one incumbent with experience serving as a commissioner unless all commissioners resign.
“I think it is a good idea; I think it will work out better,” Dulaney said.
