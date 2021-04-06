TUPELO • Three city council races are headed to runoffs, with challengers trying to oust incumbents in Ward 6 and Ward 7 and two fresh-faces to local politics vying for an open seat in Ward 1.
In Ward 1, Amanda Angle and Chad Mims will meet in an April 27 runoff. Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan will face challenger Janet Gaston. Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings will face challenger Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones.
After Republican primary results were tabulated, largely-complete but still uncertified results showed that in Ward 1, Mims nearly won the four-person field outright with about 48% of the vote, while Angle captured about 38%. Of the other Ward 1 candidates, Eric Hampton had about 9% and Megan Kessler had about 4%.
In Ward 6, largely-complete but not-certified Republican primary results showed Bryan with about 44% of the vote, Gaston with about 45% and Sherri McClain with about 11% of the vote.
In Ward 7, largely-complete but not-certified Democrat primary results showed Jerry Coleman with about 17% of the vote, Jennings with about 39% of the vote and Jones with about 43% of the vote.
Election Results: Tupelo primary races for mayor, city council 2021
Victory in a primary requires an outright majority, so the top-two finishers in each of these races will again compete in the runoffs.
With Ward 1 incumbent Markel Whittington running for mayor rather than seeking his council seat again, a crowded field entered the race in hopes of seizing an open seat.
Angle, 45, is an accountant, and Mims, 43, is a pharmaceutical sales representative. Both were widely seen from the beginning as the most formidable candidates in that race.
The GOP nominee in Ward 1 will go on to face Democrat Geraldine Brinkley in the June 8 general election.
Located in northwest Tupelo, Ward 1 is heavily residential, except for the McCullough Boulevard corridor, and includes Bel Air, Sharon Hills, the Mt. Vernon Road area and the Belden community.
In Ward 6, the incumbent will seek to hold his seat against a challenger after only narrowing avoid defeat in 2017.
Bryan, 57, is completing his fourth term of office and owns an insurance firm. Gaston, 65, recently retired from a management position at BancorpSouth.
The winner of the GOP runoff in Ward 6 will run against Democratic nominee Rasheeda Iyanda in the general election.
Ward 6 is in West Tupelo and includes the Charleston Gardens neighborhood, the Westwind neighborhood, The Villages subdivision, the Wildwood neighborhood and the Spring Lake area. It also includes major streets such as Butler Road and Chesterville Road.
In Ward 7, a low turnout race seeing incumbent Jennings, 69 in a runoff with a candidate who did not run a prominent campaign or answer questions about her candidacy from the Daily Journal, the 48-year old Jones.
Ward 7 includes the Southern Heights neighborhood, the Haven Acres neighborhood and a portion of the Thomas Street community.