For the first time in the city’s history, three women will serve on the seven-member board of the Tupelo City Council, and two Black women will serve simultaneously, redefining what it looks like to hold power in local government. • The three councilwomen – Nettie Davis, Janet Gaston and Rosie Jones – come from different political parties, backgrounds and generations. But they all come to the City Council with a shared goal of working to advance the city.
Three women have previously served on the council, but three seats now represents a greater share of power than it did before.
Three women sat on the City Council from 2005 to 2009 when there were nine seats, with seven wards and two at-large spots.
In 2007, a federal judge ruled that the two at-large seats unlawfully diluted Black representation on the council. The court then removed the at-large seats, leaving the seven seats that remain in effect today.
Mauldin broke the glass ceiling
The first woman elected to Tupelo municipal government was Carolyn Mauldin, who was first elected in 1988 to represent Ward 5 when it was the Tupelo Board of Aldermen.
Mauldin told the Daily Journal that when she ran in the late 1980s it was hard for people to take her seriously because of her gender, but also because of her political affiliation. Mauldin ran as a Republican when there were very few elected Republicans in the state.
“I worked on the percentages going door-to-door,” Mauldin said. “I went door-to-door three times to let them know I was for real.”
Mauldin said that when she was sworn into office it was a bit jarring being the only woman voting on issues, but her male counterparts on the board welcomed her, and they ended up being great colleagues.
“I asked that they just treat me like everybody else,” Mauldin said. “The only difference was I wore a skirt, and they wore pants. It took a while for them to not want to pull my chair out for me.”
Maudlin believes her experience as a wife and a mother brought a fresh perspective to City Hall and cultivated an energy that caused officials to try and do things for the overall well being of the city in the long run.
“As a woman, a wife and a mother, we have to make a lot of decisions,” Mauldin said. “We often have to be correct about our decisions.”
To chronicle a historic moment in local government, the Daily Journal sat down with all three members who were recently elected to a four-year term on the Council to learn about their motivations for running for local office and their approach to politics.
Nettie Davis first saw politics through civil rights struggle
Longtime Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis is no stranger to making history, blazing trails and shattering glass ceilings.
A veteran of the civil rights movement, Davis was the first Black woman ever elected to city government and the first woman elected by her colleagues to serve as president of the City Council.
A native of Tupelo, Davis was born and reared in the Park Hill community and attended Carver High School, a school for Black students in Tupelo during segregation.
Davis said that when she was growing up she had great mentors, teachers and neighbors who poured wisdom into her, but she realized that her experiences were very limited, and she didn’t have the same opportunities as white citizens in town did.
“I realized that there were nothing but African Americans in my neighborhood,” Davis said. “And I knew at a young age that wasn’t right.”
Davis later attended college at Fisk University, a private historically Black college in Nashville. While there, Davis met many leaders of the civil rights movement, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, which stoked her passion to be an agent for change and progress.
During this time, Davis was one of around 200 students who participated in a mass sit-in protest at a lunch counter in the area to advocate for desegregation and for voting rights for Black citizens.
While Davis and her classmates sat at the counter, they were harassed, pulled from the stools at the counter, and some of them even had cigarettes burned on their arms.
Davis was arrested by local police officers and charged with participating in an unlawful protest. She was put in jail for two days, but civil rights attorneys in the area took supplies and food to the jail to care for the protest participants and got her charges dismissed.
“My parents hated to see me on the news protesting and being put in jail,” Davis recalled. “But I thought it was important to fight for change.”
After finishing undergraduate studies at Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, Davis decided to move back to her hometown of Tupelo and start a family. After working in the Tupelo Public School District as an art teacher for more than 30 years, she wanted to try and run for the City Council.
When she ran, she competed against five men for the job. During the middle of the campaign, word got back to her that some of the men in the community didn’t want a woman representing them in local government.
“That just caused me to work even harder,” Davis said.
After getting re-elected several times, Davis found herself one of the longest serving council members and wanted to encourage her colleagues to elect her as council president.
But her male colleagues on the council decided to elect newcomers who were in their first term over her, a fact which angered her.
“I felt like they were discriminating against me as a woman and as a Black woman,” Davis said.
So Davis worked to get the system changed. In 2013, she convinced her counterparts to agree to a rotating system, where multiple people during the four-year term would have a chance to serve as president and vice president of the council.
“When I was elected president of the council, I felt like it was a celebration for a lot of people,” Davis said. “It showed that Tupelo is still a progressive city.”
Janet Gaston aims to be bridge builder
When Janet Gaston first began working for a chemical sales company, she was somewhat of a novelty. She was one of only two women sales reps for the company and had a territory that covered five states.
Although most people were cordial to her, she encountered men who wouldn’t shake her hand and a competitor who intentionally gave her wrong directions once.
“This day in time, I think women are seen as more equal as far as job performance,” Gaston said. “We are recognized that we can do a job that maybe 40 years ago was a man’s job.”
Gaston recently retired from a management position at BancorpSouth and decided to run for local office to make a difference in the community and “leave this place better” than she found it.
One of Gaston’s main inspirations that helped her during her campaign is her son, John Servati, who tragically died in 2014 during a tornado in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while trying to keep a retaining wall in a basement from collapsing on his girlfriend.
“John saved somebody’s life. Literally saved somebody’s life,” Gaston said. “And that makes you take a pause. There’s no greater love than to give your life up for somebody. And that’s scriptural.”
Gaston said that her son made her so proud that she felt like she had to return the favor and make him proud.
“When I was walking around and knocking on those doors, I felt John’s presence,” Gaston said. “It was like he was saying, ‘Come on, Mom, you can do this. Keep going. Just keep going.’ I mean, I’m walking like 10 miles. ‘Keep going, Mom, keep going,’ I heard him say. And I really did feel that.”
Going forward, Gaston hopes to use her experiences as a mother and banking leader to build bridges with her fellow council members, community leaders and the mayor to try and find common ground to move the city forward.
“I think – and there’s been studies done – that women are more likely to reach across the aisle or compromise to get something done,” Gaston said. “And that’s me. That’s my personality. I want to be able to do the right thing and get something done.”
Rosie Jones a “different” kind of council member
Rosie Jones raised three children as a single mother, still works a full-time job as a healthcare technician and is only the second Black woman to ever serve on the Tupelo City Council.
As a working class mom, Jones knows the city probably hasn’t encountered an elected official like her in its history, but she’s OK with that.
“I’m just going to be me. I know I walk different,” Jones said. “I know I talk different. I know I look different. And that’s OK. But I need everybody else in the room to know that I look different and I talk different and walk different.”
Jones campaigned on ensuring that Ward 7, a majority Black ward, receives the same resources and opportunities as the other six wards in the city.
During her time in office, Jones wants to get to know the stories of her colleagues on the council and hopes that they do the same with her. She’s encouraged her fellow council members to try and tour each ward in the city to learn what every area of the city needs.
But Jones said she isn’t going to simply go along with a proposal to get along with other members and will fight for her ward.
“I am a fighter,” Jones said. “I fought to finish school. I fought to raise my kids. I fought to have a career. I fought for those things. So I fight differently.”
Jones believes it’s important for young Black children to look at the City Council and city government as a whole and see people who look like them. While the city has made some strides to improve its representation, Jones believes there’s a lot of work to make City Hall more diverse.
“It makes our young Black girls and boys know that you can, you can, you can move forward,” Jones said.