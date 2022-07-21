Jorden Daniel, from left, chats with Bubba Franks and Rudy Dossett III as Daniel completes an internship with Dossett Big 4 House of Honda in Tupelo as part of an internship through the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. The internship is Daniel's second through the statewide program.
Jorden Daniel fills out a service form for a vehicle as he gets closer to completing a four week internship with Dossett Big 4 House of Honda through the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Jorden Daniel, from left, chats with Bubba Franks and Rudy Dossett III as Daniel completes an internship with Dossett Big 4 House of Honda in Tupelo as part of an internship through the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. The internship is Daniel's second through the statewide program.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Jorden Daniel fills out a service form for a vehicle as he gets closer to completing a four week internship with Dossett Big 4 House of Honda through the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Jorden Daniel is finishing up a four-week internship with Dossett Big 4 House of Honda that was provided by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
TUPELO • A recent Tupelo High School graduate spent the last month learning job skills at Dossett Big 4 through a Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS) program.
Jorden Daniel, 18, has used a wheelchair for as long as he can remember. He was diagnosed with cancer, which damaged his spinal cord, at 4 months old.
The Tupelo native graduated from THS, where he was a member of the school’s fishing team, in May 2022.
Daniel still isn't entirely sure what he wants his career to be, but this internship, along with a previous MDRS internship at Midway Marine in Fulton last summer, has helped him develop skills and discover his strengths.
MDRS is a state agency that provides resources to help Mississippians with disabilities find new careers, live more independently, overcome obstacles and face new challenges. The agency's Office of Business Development seeks to support employers like Dossett Big 4 in sourcing, hiring and retaining qualified candidates with disabilities.
"We are so thankful that Jorden is a great fit as an intern at Dossett," MDRS executive director Chris Howard said. "Our Office of Business Development works hard to give employers quality job candidates, and Jorden is a really great example of what we do."
Daniel is currently wrapping up his final week as an intern at the car dealership, where he works with customers from start to finish, getting their vehicles the repairs they need. The teen writes repair orders for customers, enters them into the company's computer system, sends them to technicians and closes the order once the work is complete.
Bubba Franks, service manager for Dossett Big 4 House of Honda has worked closely with Daniel throughout the internship.
"Jorden's got great computer skills, a great personality and works with customers well," Franks said.
It's amazing, Franks said, how many times he's heard "Hey Jorden!" as people who know him have stopped by to have their car serviced.
"He's well known in Tupelo for sure," Franks said.
And Daniel's aptitude for working with computers surprised even himself.
"He's run through this program pretty quick," Franks added. "Within a day's time, he was running the entire program from start to finish."
At the conclusion of the MDRS program, Daniel plans to seek full-time employment. He hopes to find work similar to what he's done at Dossett Big 4.
Without it, Daniel said, it would've been much more difficult to find work that suited him.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.