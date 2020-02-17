TUPELO - LinkFest, produced by Link Centre, returns for its third year on Saturday, March 14.
LinkFest will feature two ticketed evening events and a free day of fun from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Friday night kicks off with the First Ever Tupelo Comedy Awards Show in Link Centre’s Reception Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25/person and include tasty tapas plate samplers, one drink, and a hilarious evening of laughs from the best comedians in North Mississippi featuring Zach Bragg, Jason Connelly, Connor King, Brandon Strickland, and the crazy crew from West of Shake Rag, among others.
Saturday’s free events will be scattered throughout the facility from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with multiple sessions starting on the hour and lasting 45 minutes: Cooking as a First Language, Yoga with Puppies, Paint & Sip (and Paint & Sip Jr.), Bentley Burns magic, Esports Showdown, Mindfulness Workshop, Kids’ Improv, and much more.
To complete the weekend, 2013 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee JD Souther brings his vast talent to Link Centre’s Concert Hall stage as the headliner for LinkFest’s main event, with opening act singer-songwriter Shannon McNally from Nashville. Limited VIP tickets are available for $80/person and include first three row seating, signed CD/couple and photo op with JD after the show. General admission tickets are $35/person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.link-centre.org.