By ADAM ARMOUR
Daily Journal
TUPELO - This weekend, hundreds of Northeast Mississippians are expected to donate the most precious thing they have in service to their community.
That would be time.
The city of Tupelo’s annual cleanup event, Time for Tupelo, will return Saturday, March 25. In-person registration begins at 9 a.m. at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo, followed by a pep rally in front of City Hall at 9:30. Afterward, volunteers — which typically number in the hundreds — will disperse to different areas throughout the city to pick up litter and take part in various beautification projects.
The event, sponsored and organized each year by Keep Tupelo Beautiful, will wrap up at 11:30 a.m.
Those interested in participating can register online at http://www.timefortupelo.com. The site lists myriad target areas and projects in which volunteers can help — from litter cleanup at the Ballard Park soccer fields to prepping garden beds at the Early Childhood Education Center. Volunteers will be provided with supplies to help their cleanup efforts.
Both individual volunteers and groups — nonprofits, civic organizations, neighborhood associations, etc. — are welcome to take part. The goal of the event is to bring area residents together to show the community they love a bit of care.
Now in its ninth year, the event — formerly known as 10 for Tupelo — is the brainchild of Tupelo resident Jesse Bandre, who initially spearheaded efforts to create a day to help rid downtown Tupelo of graffiti.
Since then, Time for Tupelo has grown into a citywide effort to pick up every discarded bottle, roadside fast food sack and crushed Coke can the army of volunteers can find.
Organizers with Time for Tupelo target high traffic, high-visibility areas for cleanup — think Fairpark and the area surrounding the Elvis Presley Birthplace.
“We really want people that come from out of town to see Tupelo as pretty as we do,” Bandre said. “We want people to know when they come in that we have pride in our city and pride in ourselves. We don’t drop our candy wrappers or throw our soda cans out. And if we see that on the side of the street, we stop and pick it up.”
According to Bandre, one of the biggest measures of the event’s success over the years is how it’s changed. And not just its name. Take the graffiti, for instance, that inspired the creation of the inaugural event.
“We’ve totally taken that out of our beautification project because we don’t have issues with that anymore,” Bandre said. “When you start cleaning up areas, things kind of start staying cleaned up.”
The same is true with the efforts to pick up litter. Each year, volunteers collect thousands of pounds of litter from the sides of city streets. But that number is gradually going down, which Bandre views as a sign that the program is working.
“The trash poundage is getting less and less, and our volunteers are going up and up. We are making an impact,” Bandre said.
Last year, approximately 700 people registered for the event, although Bandre believes this is only a fraction of the people who actually took part.
“I always feel like we have 1,200 volunteers, but so many of them don’t check in,” Bandre said. “We get that a lot.”
Not all participants are from Tupelo, either.
“There’s a lot of people from outside of the Tupelo community that come in to support this,” Bandre said. “You’d be blown away by the number of people who come in from surrounding communities to help clean up Tupelo. That’s really encouraging.”
So, with nine years of growth behind the event, why the name change?
“We had so many questions, year after year,” Bandre said.
By “questions,” he really meant just one:
“‘Now, what does 10 for Tupelo mean?’” he said.
The “10” in 10 for Tupelo was a reference to 10 consecutive hours of service asked of volunteers, and although most of their longtime participants now know what it means, organizers believed a name change was in order to truly capture what the event was about.
“You can give money. You can do this or that. But the biggest investment is your time,” Bandre said.
It’s the most precious thing anyone has. Giving it, even if it's just a few hours on a sunny Saturday morning to pick up some discarded junk food wrappers, is truly an act of love.
“It’s something you can never get back,” he said. “When people put (aside) their time for Tupelo, we feel that really embodies the Tupelo spirit.”
