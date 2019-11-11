TUPELO - The angels arrived at The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday, and they won’t leave until they know hundreds of Northeast Mississippi children will have something under the Christmas tree.
The Salvation Army, with the help of its Women’s Auxiliary, officially opened its holiday season Monday, decorating its Angel Tree with wishes from needy children.
“By undecorating our tree, something can be under someone else’s tree,” said Salvation Army Maj. Whitney Morton, who leads the Tupelo Salvation Army operations with her husband Maj. Ray Morton. “It’s become an amazing community celebration. It’s not a toy giveaway. It’s neighbor helping neighbor.”
The Salvation Army also kicked off its Red Kettle campaign with a patriotic touch on Monday. Retired Army chaplain Lt. Col. Jimmy Smith of Belden was invited to make the first donation.
“We’ve supported the Salvation Army in the past, and we'll support it again,” said Smith, who served in the first Gulf War.
He and his wife, Julia Smith, also picked up on angel.
“It’s such a good program,” she said.
Sharing the love
The Angel Tree gifts can make a tremendous impact on children and their families, said Rhonda Westmoreland, who serves as Angel Tree co-chairwoman with Antoinette Freeman. She was a recipient as a child, and remembers how happy she was to receive the leather jacket she wished for.
“I still have the letter from that family,” said Westmoreland, who was inspired to become an Angel Tree volunteer six years ago. “When I got older, I decided it was time to give back.”
The Salvation Army anticipates it will help 750 to 1,000 children by the time distribution day rolls around on Dec. 19. Public applications have closed, but the Salvation Army is still receiving referrals from agencies and schools.
In addition to giving children Christmas joy and families relief from stress for one day, the Angel Tree program has evolved to offer lasting assistance.
As part of the program, the Salvation Army has asked parents to attend budgeting and financial literacy classes. This year, Salvation Army has partnered with the Family Resource Center to assist Angel Tree families. The Family Resource Center offers a broad range of programs to help with parenting, education and support for struggling families.
“Because we have an opportunity to touch parents, we want to help them make that connection if needed,” Morton said.
Finding an angel
The Angel Tree in the food court at The Mall at Barnes Crossing will be staffed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Civic groups, churches and business colleagues who wish to fill a number of Angel Tree wishes can contact the Salvation Army Social Service office at (662) 680-2769, Morton said.
The Salvation Army suggests Angel Tree donors spend $75 to $100 per child, purchasing an outfit and two gifts, Morton said. People who want to go all our for an Angel Tree recipient are asked to cover all the siblings in a family so there’s not a disparity between what the children receive.
People who don’t have time to pick up an angel can help by donating food items to stock the boxes given to Angel Tree families or by donating cash or gift cards to help the Auxiliary round off the Angel Tree gifts.
Donors should return the gifts unwrapped with the Angel Tree tag by Dec. 9. Items can dropped at the mall Angel Tree station or the Salvation Army’s social service office on its Carnation Street campus.
People can also help the Angel Tree effort by giving their time, Westmoreland said. Volunteers are needed to staff the mall Angel Tree table. They can sign up by calling Westmoreland at (662) 523-2180.
“It’s great for civic groups, Sunday school classes and students who need service hours,” Westmoreland said.