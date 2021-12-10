TUPELO • As broadband connectivity slowly builds throughout rural communities, local and state officials gathered in Tishomingo County Thursday to push for more high-speed internet and celebrate the successes seen thus far.
Belmont, along with the town of Golden and the unincorporated community of Dennis together celebrated the 2,000th customer of Tishomingo Connect, the internet service provider offered by the county’s electric power association.
"To me, this is really a top example of our by-the-people-for-the-people movement for broadband," Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said. "Prior to the development of Tishomingo Connect, the people were having to wait for a corporate board to decide to invest in the county. Now it's in the people’s hands."
Presley, who represents the state’s northern district on the Public Service Commission, said when the program first started, Tishomingo County was a "digital desert" but is now a blueprint for the state to follow in pushing for greater high-speed internet access.
Belmont Mayor Buddy Wiltshire praised the program, noting that he would be moving over to Tishomingo Connect now that it had expanded to his area.
“It’s a game-changer for small towns like Belmont,” Wiltshire said.
Wiltshire noted that it is not particularly profitable for larger internet companies to bury the fiber optic cables required for broadband "just to get two homes a road," so programs that aren’t looking for immediate gains are essential.
"The other internet carriers didn’t have a big incentive for hooking up the people that are not easy to get to, so this is huge for us," Wiltshire said.
Wiltshire said he believes the trend of remote work and schooling due to the pandemic will only continue as technology progresses, so small towns must have reliable internet to keep up.
In a press statement, Presley said he secured over $15.6 million in state and federal funds to push access to broadband in Tishomingo County alone, which is over half of the project’s $26 million budget.
“This is another milestone in our journey that will not end until every rural, dirt road home has access to world-class internet services,” Presley said.