TUPELO • Todd Jordan, the Republican nominee for mayor, will not attend any of outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton’s state of the city events.
Earlier this week, Shelton announced that he will conduct individual state of the city speeches in each of the city’s seven wards, in addition to making a state of the city speech at City Hall.
Shelton said he will also allow candidates running for local office to speak at the events.
Jordan, in a statement to the Daily Journal, said because he has spoken to many Tupelo residents about issues and previously participated in candidate forums, he will not attend any of the individual state of the city events.
“I will continue to remain available to anyone who has questions or concerns about any of the issues facing our city and will continue to work to reach as many voters as possible leading up to the June 8 general election,” Jordan said.
Victor Fleitas, the Democratic nominee for mayor, said he plans to appear at every state of the city address and candidate forum.
“My intention is to be at every event in every ward and speak to the voters as I’m permitted to do so,” Fleitas told the Daily Journal over the phone.
Shelton in 2019 also went to every ward in the city to deliver individual state of the city speeches, but this is the first time leaders in City Hall have organized candidate forums in conjunction with the speeches, at least in recent memory.
Shelton and Jordan have often taken shots at each other during the course of the 2021 election cycle.
Recently, Shelton insinuated that Jordan does not have the temperament to be the city’s next mayor. In rebuttal, Jordan criticized Shelton for campaigning on behalf of a candidate during Sunday’s tornadic weather.