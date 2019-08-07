TUPELO • Todd Jordan defeated incumbent Lee County District 3 Supervisor Tony Roper in a tight Republican primary race on Tuesday night.
Jordan, a real estate agent, captured 51% of the vote in the race. He told the Daily Journal he felt blessed that people got out and voted for him.
“I’m feeling good and ready to get to work,” he said.
Roper, the first term supervisor, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. There is no Democratic opponent in the general election, so Jordan will not have an opponent in November.
Jordan, a native of Tupelo, has campaigned on maintaining good property values in neighborhoods in his district increasing communication between the board of supervisors and the citizens in his district. He previously told the Daily Journal some agents might not show clients certain neighborhoods and areas because some public amenities are lacking.
“Even though the houses may be nice, they may go in and say, ‘Well, this is a gravel road or terrible road, and it’s going to beat up my vehicle or something,” Jordan previously said. “So, you need to do improvements to where people want to live in some of those neighborhoods.”
Jordan has also said he would consider advocating to the state legislature for a gasoline tax increase to fund roads, bridges and other projects in the county, but only as a last resort.
“I’m not for raising taxes just to say, ‘Hey, we need to raise taxes.’ If there’s a certain need, then (raising taxes) needs to at least be considered,” Jordan said.
One thing he plans accomplish if elected is to help connect more people to their county supervisor. He thinks many voters have low awareness of this elected office, especially compared to other local positions.
“When I talk to people in my district, a lot, probably 70%, do not know who their supervisor is,” Jordan said. “Now, a lot of my district is in the city, so the people who live in the city know who their councilman is because they hear that name more.”
Jordan will begin serving as a supervisor in January 2020.