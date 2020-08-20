TUPELO • Even as a top figure within Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration announced his intentions to campaign for the city's top job, two other local elected officials now say they are at least considering campaigns of their own.
Mike Bryan, a Tupelo City Council member, and Todd Jordan, a Lee County Board of Supervisors member, each told the Daily Journal they are exploring the potential of a mayoral run.
Bryan, representing Tupelo's Ward 6, told the Journal he has not ruled out a mayoral run. Bryan has been on the City Council since 2005.
“As of right now, I’m running for re-election as councilman of Ward 6,” Bryan said. “If the opportunity presents itself that can run a competitive campaign and the support is there, we would seriously consider running for mayor.”
Jordan made similar comments.
“Yes, the rumors have surfaced, and it’s something that I have considered,” Jordan told the Daily Journal of a mayoral campaign. “But I have not made a decision.”
Jordan, a Tupelo native and a former professional football player, mounted a successful run for the county office in 2019, when he defeated an incumbent supervisor. Representing Lee County's District 3, Jordan is a Republican still in the first year of his first term as a supervisor.
Don Lewis, Tupelo’s current chief operations officer, publicly announced on Wednesday that he intends to run as a Republican to succeed his current boss, Democratic Mayor Jason Shelton. Shelton is not seeking a third term.
Lewis is the only person to publicly announce that he intends to run for mayor, but speculation still remains about other potential candidates.
Historically, members of the City Council have campaigned for mayor.
In 2013, Councilman Fred Pitts unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for mayor and in 2009 Councilwoman Doyce Hancock Deas unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for mayor.
However, except for Bryan, all of the current council members told the Journal that they intend to seek re-election for the Council and are not considering a campaign for mayor.
Republican Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington told the Daily Journal that he intends to run for re-election for his Council seat and has no plans to run for mayor. He said that he believes Lewis can run a decent campaign and could be a good mayor “as long as he can distance himself from the current mayor.”
“I think the mayor with his political views has upset some of the Republicans in Tupelo.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis told the Journal that she also intends to run for re-election, and she believes Lewis would be a good mayor.
“I hope Don will be successful,” Davis said. "The only thing that concerns me is that he’s running as a Republican. He’s very innovative and he’s operated the city very well.”
Every other member of the City Council told the Daily Journal that they currently intend to run for re-election for their council seat.
The qualification period for municipal elections begin in January 2021. If Bryan, Jordan and Lewis were to all officially qualify and run in the mayoral race, it would likely set up a crowded Republican primary in the spring of 2021.