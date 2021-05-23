TUPELO • Mayoral candidates Todd Jordan and Victor Fleitas will meet on the stage Tuesday night at a debate hosted by the Daily Journal.
The event begins 6 p.m. at the Link Centre concert hall in Tupelo. Jordan, a Republican, and Fleitas, a Democrat, will answer questions from Daily Journal reporter Caleb Bedillion, who will serve as the event's moderator.
The event auditorium will open at 5:30 p.m., with seated limited to about 100 people, available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The Link Centre requests that those attending wear masks until seated, but masking is optional once seated.
A livestream of the event will also be available at ww.djournal.com, and on various social media platforms.
The May 25 debate comes two weeks before the June 8 general election. With incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton not seeking a third term, the election will determine who occupies the city’s top elected office for the next four years.
“We are excited that both candidates have agreed to stand before voters and discuss the issues facing the city and the next administration. It says a great deal about both men that they are not shying away from this opportunity,” Daily Journal executive editor Sam R. Hall said when the debate was announced. “We look forward to a lively but respectful exchange of ideas.”
Jordan, who works in real estate, is currently serving is his first term on the Lee County Board of Supervisors. A Tupelo native, he previously defeated Republican Markel Whittington in a mayoral GOP primary.
A son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Fleitas is an attorney who has practiced law in Tupelo since 1995. He is making his first run for public office.
Jordan’s campaign has sought to contrast the GOP candidate with the outgoing Democratic mayor, even as Jordan charts a rapid rise through local politics. Shelton has seen his once broadly bipartisan support fray, and Republican strategists hope that bodes well for Jordan.
Fleitas, however, is hoping voters still prioritize a pragmatic, policy-oriented campaign over party identification, and that his vision of building an effective local government that improves the lives of everyone will win him a shot from voters.