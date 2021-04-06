TUPELO • Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor and a realtor, on Tuesday night won the Republican primary for mayor, upending the local political status quo and cementing a rapid rise through the ranks of power.
In unofficial results, Jordan, 50, defeated Markel Whittington, 71, a three-term member of the Tupelo City Council, by capturing 54.9% of the Republican primary vote. Jordan held a 416-vote lead, before absentee ballots were counted. According to the municipal clerk, there are only 179 outstanding absentee ballots in the Republican primary.
Whittington ran as an experienced leader in city government who could lead Tupelo with a steady hand, but Jordan promised a fresh face and a new direction at City Hall, and didn’t hesitate to criticize outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton.
"I know a lot of you are tired of walking, but I am going to ask you to walk a little bit more," Jordan told his supporters downtown on Tuesday night. "Thanks everyone for coming tonight, and I look forward to representing everybody and moving forward."
His campaign victory will be seen an upset by many in the city, with Jordan outspent by the more well-known Whittington.
As the GOP nominee, Jordan will now go on to face Tupelo attorney and Democratic candidate Victor Fleitas, in the June 8 general election.
Jordan told the Daily Journal at his campaign event that he credit his message and his campaign volunteers for the victory. He said he planned to keep visiting with voters one-on-one to win the general election.
"I want to thank Markel for a clean race, and I hope he felt the same on my end," Jordan said of his GOP opponent. "We spoke last night and we both agreed whichever one won, we were headed in a good direction."
Jordan is a Tupelo native and a graduate of Tupelo High School, where he was the quarterback for the school’s football team. He attended Mississippi State University from 1989 to 1993 and was a quarterback and a punter for the university’s football team. After graduating from college, he played for the San Antonio Texans in the Canadian Football League for a brief stint.
Jordan returned to Tupelo in 1995 and started a pressure washing business. In 2006, he started working for Tommy Morgan, Inc. as a real estate agent, where he remains employed. In 2019, he began his career in local politics by defeating incumbent Lee County supervisor Tony Roper.
Since qualifying in January, Jordan has spent the past three months convincing Tupelo voters that a new face is needed in City Hall and that he would change the daily operations of local government.
“A new face, a new vision and a new direction,” Jordan’s campaign material read – though critics say Jordan has failed to specify what new policy proposals he plans to pursue.
The first-term supervisor instead criticized the city’s current mayor, Jason Shelton, a Democrat, who is not running for re-election. Jordan criticized Shelton for getting too closely involved with personnel decisions and claimed his political rhetoric on social media divided portions of the community.
If elected, Jordan said that he would set up committees to help decide who should be hired in vacant city department leadership roles, attracting young families to the area, making the city a destination for weekend trips and studying how other cities have managed their growth.
Jordan received about $23,500 in campaign donations since the first of the year but only spent around $9,000, according to campaign finance reports. His campaign currently has around $21,000 in cash on hand.
Jordan and the Democratic opponent, Victor Fleitas will have roughly two months to convince Tupelo residents to vote for them to help lead the sixth largest city in Mississippi.
Fleitas, an attorney, is the son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Fleitas was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Florida International University with a degree in international relations. After his undergraduate studies, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for around eight years.
After his military service, Fleitas moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. After passing the bar, he started practicing law in Tupelo in 1995, and moved his family to Tupelo shortly after in 1996.
If elected, Fleitas has said he would make the government more transparent, partner with local schools and universities to improve public education, upgrade local infrastructure and work to ensure equal employment opportunities exist inside City Hall.