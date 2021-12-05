TUPELO • Officials in Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration are asking the City Council to approve a salary increase for the city’s elected officials that would make the mayor of Tupelo's pay the third highest in the state.
The agenda for the City Council’s Tuesday meeting lists a request to raise the mayor’s salary from $105,000 each year to $120,000 each year. The proposal also raises Council members’ salaries from $20,000 per year to $23,000 per year. The Council president’s salary would increase from $23,000 per year to $25,000 per year.
The proposed increase would not go into effect until July 1, 2025. State law gives local governing bodies the authority to set their own salaries, but those pay rates can't take effect until the next slate of officers are sworn in after the next term.
Scott Costello, the city’s communications director, said Jordan, a Republican, recommended the salaries for the seven-members of the Council be increased to be more in line with those of aldermen and council members throughout the rest of the state
“He thought that their salaries should come up,” Costello said.
Costello said that while the mayor was making the request for the Council members salaries, Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officers, also asked the Council members if they would approve a salary increase for the mayor.
Council President Buddy Palmer also said that the request to raise salaries came from the mayor’s administration, but he supports the request.
“These are nominal raises for the next term,” Palmer said. “This is a way to encourage more people to run for the City Council. It would suit me if you didn’t raise anything, but that’s just me. But I’m only one person.”
Ward 6 Councilman Janet Gaston said that she would support a salary increase for the municipal officials as long as it does not interfere with the city's ability to carry out its basic functions such as maintaining local infrastructure.
"I’m not in it to make a lot of money," Gaston said. "I’m in it to help the citizens of the city."
According to a recent salary survey of public salaries by the Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University, Southaven's mayor is the highest paid in the state, earning about $150,000. The mayor of Olive Branch ranks second, earning around $140,000.
The state's capital city of Jackson pays its mayor the third most in the state, at $119,000. If the proposed pay raise for the mayor is approved, Tupelo's mayor would take this third place spot in 2025 unless another city offers a higher raise between now and then.
Tupelo currently has the fifth highest paid mayor in the state.
The last time Tupelo officials voted to give themselves a pay raise was in September 2016, a year before the city’s municipal election cycle.
In 2016, the Council voted 6-1 to raise the mayor’s salary from $92,242 to $105,000. The city council president’s salary rose from $19,932 to $23,000. Other council members saw their salaries increase from $16,932 to $20,000.