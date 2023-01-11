Tom Booth

In this file photo from 2017, Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth, right, discusses the inspiration for the new artwork adorning the Lyric Theatre’s lobby. Kit Stafford, left, created the piece for the Lyric’s 105th anniversary. Booth died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the age of 68.

 By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal

TUPELO — Tom Booth, longtime executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT) and a fixture in civic and cultural organizations throughout Northeast Mississippi, died Wednesday at 68.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you