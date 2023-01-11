In this file photo from 2017, Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth, right, discusses the inspiration for the new artwork adorning the Lyric Theatre’s lobby. Kit Stafford, left, created the piece for the Lyric’s 105th anniversary. Booth died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the age of 68.
TUPELO — Tom Booth, longtime executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT) and a fixture in civic and cultural organizations throughout Northeast Mississippi, died Wednesday at 68.
According to the Monroe County coroner, Booth was found in his Wren home. Preliminary reports say he died of natural causes.
Booth never intended to go into theatre or the arts. He earned an education degree from Mississippi State University and then went to graduate school at the University of Southern Mississippi for accounting.
But in 1978, after he moved back home for work, friends convinced him to try out for a community theatre production. His first role was as the oldest son in "Life with Father."
"I got a nice role and was hooked," Booth told the Daily Journal in 2003.
Booth was a part of community theaters in Amory, Meridian and Tupelo for nearly 50 years. But his longest association was with TCT, which began as an actor, director and volunteer.
In 1992, he became the first full-time business manager at the theatre after more than a decade of volunteering. In the more than 30 years since, TCT has prospered under his leadership.
This year marks the 110th anniversary of TCT. It also marks the return of the Mississippi Theatre Association's (MTA) state festival for the first time in more than a decade.
The festival is scheduled to start Thursday, one day after Booth's death.
"Tom was a dear friend, mentor and cheerleader, often pushing those he worked with to perform in ways they may never have thought possible," the TCT Board of Directors said in a statement. "Thank you, Tom, for your love and passion for the arts, and for your dedication to our theater and our community."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.