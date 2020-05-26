TUPELO – As part of a Tennessee Valley Authority grant-matching assistance program, the Salvation Army chapters in Itawamba and Lee counties received $30,000 Tuesday.
The TVA and Tombigbee Electric Power Association partnered to provide matching funds to support local initiatives addressing hardships created by COVID-10. The TVA partnered with organizations across its seven-state footprint.
TEPA chose the Salvation Army for existing and new community initiatives. The TVA funds are intended to help sustain and improve the quality of life in the valley and support economic recovery. TVA and TEPA each donated $15,000. The Salvation Army will use the money to help area families that get their electric supply through TEPA.
"In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner together to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve," said Jeanne Mills, TVA executive vice present and chief external relations officer. "TVA and TEPA have a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate need is one way we can help ease the indents on families and communities.
The COVID-19 Community Care Fund is part of a broader effort by TVA and TEPA to support communities with resources, programs and assistance and "reinforce the strength of public power in the Tennessee Valley and north Mississippi region."
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
Tupelo was the first city in 1934 to receive electricity from TVA.