TUPELO – With incumbent Justice Court Judge Anthony “Tony” Rogers resigning in order to mount a campaign for sheriff, Lee County supervisors have appointed a local man with experience in sales and Christian ministry to fill the District 4 justice court post through the end of 2023.
Rogers appeared before the Board of Supervisors Monday and offered notice of his resignation, which will be effective at the end of December.
Rather than complete his first term as a justice court judge, Rogers will run next year as an independent against incumbent Sheriff Jim Johnson, a Republican.
Sitting judges must resign from office if they qualify as a candidate for a non-judicial office.
As he begins a new campaign, Rogers will shed the party label under which he ran in 2019.
“I want to do what’s fair for everyone,” Rogers said. “That’s why I’m running independent. I want to be everyone’s sheriff.”
Following comments during Monday’s meeting by Rogers, District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy proposed the appointment of David Walker, the former minister of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, as a judge to serve out the remaining year of Rogers’ term. Supervisors ultimately approved Walker’s appointment.
Walker told the Daily Journal that he will not qualify as a candidate for the office in next year’s election and will only serve the remaining year of the current term.
“I will do the very best job that I can for the year,” Walker said.
Marcus Crump recently told the Daily Journal that he plans to run for the District 4 justice court seat, a post he previously held until he was defeated by Rogers in 2019. Qualifying begins on Jan. 3 and will continue until Feb 1.
Prior to a vote on Walker’s appointment, District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith asked whether the remaining three justice court judges could handle the load, leaving the District 4 seat vacant for a year. No substantive discussion of this possibility followed.
District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb also raised questions as the board moved toward a vote on the appointment of Walker.
“What about his qualifications?” Webb said.
Ivy deferred to his personal acquaintance with Walker.
“I’ve been knowing him a long time,” Ivy said. “He’s a preacher.”
Every supervisor went on to vote in favor of Walker’s nomination, except Webb, who did not appear to vote.
When asked by the Daily Journal to clarify his stance on Walker’s appointment, Webb declined to detail his views.
“I plead the fifth,” Webb said.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan is the current Board of Supervisors president. He said he did not realize that Ivy planned to nominate anyone to fill the District 4 justice court seat until about five minutes before the start of Monday’s meeting.
Walker said that he grew up in the Shannon area. He has worked in sales, including in the insurance, auto and retail industries. He also has an extensive background in various Christian ministries, working for the men’s ministry Promise Keepers at one time, as well as several area churches.
Multiple individuals, including Ivy, approached him to ask that he complete Rogers’ term, Walker said.
“He’s a qualified guy,” Ivy said.
