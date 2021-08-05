TUPELO • A former county supervisor and a former candidate for the same office are hoping to have a seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Tony Roper, the former District 3 supervisor, and Larry McCord, a former candidate for that seat, qualified this week to run in the District 3 special election.
Roper is a native of Lee County and served as the District 3 supervisor from 2015 to 2019. He ran for reelection in 2019 for a second term but was defeated by Todd Jordan, who is now mayor of Tupelo.
For several years Roper’s family owned the Roper Toyota car dealership in Lee County until the family sold it to Carlock Toyota of Tupelo.
Roper told the Daily Journal on Thursday that he decided to qualify for his former seat on the board to serve people and help find a solution to the thorny issue of the Lee County Adult Jail.
“When I first ran I told people I’m going to be the best supervisor they’ve ever had,” Roper told the Daily Journal. “And I want to continue that.”
Roper said that he supports the construction of a new jail, but he wants to see it built at price that’s affordable to taxpayers.
“My thought is, and I haven’t looked at their current plan by no means, but $85 million just seems out of range,” Roper said.
MccCord ran in 2007 for the board of supervisors, but was defeated by Dale Rankin. McCord is a draftsman, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
Lee County’s District 3 seat opened earlier this month when former supervisor Jordan took office as mayor and stepped down from the county position.
Roper and McCord’s entrance into the race means a total of five candidates are now running in the special election. Last month, Wesley Webb, Buddy Dickerson and Mark Maharrey all qualified to run for the District 3 seat.
All candidates must run as independents in a special election, meaning there are no party primaries. All qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
The last day candidates can qualify for the special election is Sept. 3.