TUPELO • After losing his seat on the five-member Lee County Board of Supervisors more than two years ago, Tony Roper is looking to reclaim it.
Roper is a native of Lee County and served as the District 3 supervisor from 2015 to 2019. He ran for reelection in 2019 for a second term but was defeated by Todd Jordan, who is now mayor of Tupelo.
If elected again, Roper told the Daily Journal he would work with local economic developers to recruit businesses to the HIVE industrial complex and try to work with his old colleagues to figure out a solution to the beleaguered Lee County Adult Jail.
The HIVE Industrial Complex is a facility being developed by the Community Development Foundation to grow economic activity in Northeast Mississippi. The complex is located to the north of Highway 6, to the south of West Main Street, or old Highway 6, and to the east of Bissell Road.
Roper said if businesses locate in the industrial complex, then the western portion of town will naturally develop
“If you get all those workers in there, the rest of it will come on its own,” Roper said.
Roper wants estimated cost of jail to come down
One of the most important topics the new District 3 supervisor will have to help address is what to do about the contentious jail. The current facility, which the county sheriff has frequently complained is in disrepair, has consistently proved a challenge for county leaders — one the board has failed to solve.
Throughout his campaign, Roper has consistently said he believes an $80- $85 million jail is too expensive, although he thinks a new facility is needed.
Earlier this year, Lee County Supervisors passed a resolution that legally gives them a two year window to take on up to $85 million in bonded debt. County officials have said that the $85 million figure would include other county projects, such as renovations to the library, but the specifics have not yet been agreed upon.
Roper said renovating the library and repairing some of the county’s roads are both needed projects, but he wants the top priority to be the jail.
“When we get the jail paid for, then we can go to the other stuff,” Roper said.
Roper supports growing medical marijuana in county for monetary reasons
Another issue the supervisors may face is medical marijuana. The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.
Whether state lawmakers pass a medical marijuana program during a special session this fall or during its regular session in January is currently up in the air, but legislators have largely said they expect a program to pass soon.
Roper said that he is not for any type of recreational marijuana program, but he does support medicinal use if it can bring relief to people suffering from certain illnesses.
“I’m not a doctor, and I’m not a pharmacist,” Roper said. “The way I understand it, and the way I’ve read, there are some folks that said it really helps them. As far as I’m concerned, it can help them.”
Roper said he would like for Lee County to reap sales tax benefits from any growing, processing and dispensing facilities that choose to locate in Lee County instead of them going to another county in Northeast Mississippi. So, he would be hesitant to ban facilities from operating in the county.
“I’ve got a greenhouse out back, and I’d like to grow it myself,” Roper said jokingly.
About the special election
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation. Qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, and if no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon Saturday, Oct. 30.