TUPELO • A Town Creek Master Water Management District commissioner insisted on Monday that payments the state auditor has questioned were not “illegal.”
During a routine meeting of the district Monday, commissioners entered executive session to discuss a civil lawsuit brought by Auditor Shad White claiming the commissioners paid themselves more than state law allows.
After the executive session, commissioner Kenneth Oswalt made brief remarks about the matter.
“It wasn’t illegal,” Oswalt said of the payments in question.
Oswalt then went on to speak about a Daily Journal reporter present in the room.
“He got on our bad side,” Oswalt said, directing his remarks to Town Creek attorney Tom Wicker.
Oswalt then directly addressed the Daily Journal reporter.
“Put in the good word for us,” he said.
According to the auditor’s interpretation of state law, the commissioners of the Town Creek water district may only pay themselves a rate of $12.50 per day when working on behalf of the board, as well as the reimbursement of actual expenses.
However, the board’s records show that commissioners, dating back at least two decades, began to change their compensation until, in 2014, commissioners were paying themselves $600 to attend each monthly meeting.
In some records, this payments is referred to as a “directors’ fee.”
The attorney general’s office filed suit last month on behalf of the auditor against Town Creek commissioner, demanding a total repayment of $523,00, a figure that includes interest and investigative costs incurred by his department.
Ridgeland-based attorney Trae Sims represents Town Creek commissioners with respect to the auditor’s litigation.
Sims declined to outline for the Daily Journal the position of the commissioners as to the legality of the contested payments and also would not describe any strategies that might be used to defend those payments.
He did underscore that the auditor is pursuing civil action against the commissioners and not criminal charges.
He also hinted that his clients might consider some sort of settlement to end the litigation but wouldn’t say much about what such a settlement might entail.
“Certainly my interest is looking out for my clients, the individual commissioners, but if there is a way it could be resolved short of litigation, we’re certainly willing to consider that,” Sims said.
Sims did insist that any kind of resolution would need to be “just and equitable for everybody.”
The attorney representing Town Creek commissioners also pointed out that the disputed payments have for years been approved in open meetings and publicly recorded. Town Creek commissioners made no effort to conceal the payments to themselves, according to Sims.
“Whether or not mistakes were made … they weren’t trying to hide anything or do anything in back rooms,” Sims said. “They were taking votes in public meetings on the record.”
The Town Creek minutes, as approved by the commissioners themselves, do record some discussion as to the legal landscape of the payments.
The minutes for the March, 2016 meeting indicate that Wicker voiced the finding that “statute does not authorize the $600 per diem, but instead authorizes a per diem payment of $12.50 for drainage districts, but does not specifically mention master water management districts.”
The minutes then report that commissioners agreed among themselves the statute in question “is vague in relation to this type of Board and, in particular, does not take into account the type of work they sometimes have to take on ‘in the field.’”
Wicker represents The Town Creek water district and is not involved in the auditor’s suit.