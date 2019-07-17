TUPELO • Commissioners of the Town Creek Master Water Management District look poised to partner with Lee County to repair damage caused by heavy rains earlier this year.
During a meeting Monday, a local engineer with the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service briefed Town Creek commissioners about funding available to repair erosion-related damage near County Road 1776.
A Town Creek dam is located just north of the road there where damage occurred. During heavy rains in February, water overflowed from a lake behind the Town Creek dam through an emergency spillway.
The spillway worked as designed, to relieve and direct high waters, but an area below the spillway was damaged.
“It cut a channel in that field is what it did,” said Town Creek attorney Tom Wicker.
The adjacent road and bridge did not escape unscathed.
“We almost lost the road there,” said District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan.
NRCS estimates that repairs in the area will cost $149,850 and the agency is willing to cover the bulk of these costs.
Lee County will need to provide a local match of about $37,000, according to NRCS estimates.
During Monday’s meeting, Wicker urged Town Creek commissioners to consider providing the cash needed to pay Lee County’s match, as is necessary.
“It would help the image of the district and help get our profile up,” Wicker said.
Commissioners did not deliberate much on the issue, but it looks likely to surface again for discussion in August when the leaders of the Town Creek water management district next meet.
Lee County supervisors will also discuss the issue during a Friday meeting.
Morgan welcomed the cooperation of Town Creek commissioners.
The Town Creek water management district maintains a network of 24 dams in the region. These dams protect swathes of commercial development, residential property and farmland that was once subject to routine flooding.
A property tax levy funds the district.
Commissioners remain entangled in litigation brought by the state auditor over allegations of excessive payments to themselves.
Even as this matter remains ongoing, comments by Wicker and others show key figures associated with the district attempting to chart a path forward that will allow the district to remain effective at accomplishing its core mission despite some detractors.
A lawyer representing the commissioners with respect to the auditor’s litigation has sounded this theme.
“I think this board and that district, irrespective of the current findings of the auditor’s office, has done incredible work for that part of the state and all parties involved,” said attorney Trae Sims. “The property owners and the economic interests have been well served.”