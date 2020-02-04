TUPELO • With tax collections to be on pause this year, the Town Creek Master Water Management District remains in the early stages of a comprehensive external review of its operations.
In order to comply with an agreement reached with the state auditor’s office late last year, the Town Creek management district has hired engineer James Lee Mock, of Columbia, to prepare a document that will solicit for other engineers or firm to take a close look at how the district does business.
This independent study will then offer recommendations about annual dam maintenance needs, cash reserves and staffing needs.
The Town Creek water district’s attorney, Tom Wicker, told the district’s commissioners Monday afternoon that the size of the district’s cash reserves is a key point for Auditor Shad White.
“Part of what the auditor wants to reveal is how much in reserve you should hold,” Wicker said.
Wicker also advised commissioners that he hopes the study will also garner increased visibility and confidence from the wider public.
“It will give a sense to the public, a little bit of assurance, that we aren’t just pulling that number out of the air,” Wicker said.
The Town Creek management district collects more than $700,000 in revenue annually and has cash reserves of $1.3 million.
The district maintains 24 dams, giving it significant flood control responsibilities across Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union counties. The district operates through a property tax levy of less than a single mill, but was created by a Chancery Court and its commissioners are unelected.
The auditor raised questions last year about the district, and lodged accusations that commissioners have paid themselves more than state law allows.
A lawsuit remains pending over those accusations. The agreement with the auditor to invite an engineer to study the water district is not directly linked with the civil suit, which was filed on the auditor’s behalf by the attorney general’s office.
While this study is conducted, Town Creek commissioners have agreed temporarily not to collect any new taxes.
Taxes billed for calendar year 2019 will still be collected, but the Town Creek water district will levy no taxes in 2020.
Wicker estimated that absent any emergencies, the Town Creek district could continue routine operations for two years without any additional revenue.