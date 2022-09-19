TUPELO • Nearly three years after an investigation into the operations of Town Creek Master Water Management District cut its taxation to nothing, the district has returned to its previous tax levy.
Last week, district officials raised Town Creek’s tax levy from 3 to 7.5 mills for the upcoming fiscal year. The increase works out to about a $45 increase on the property taxes for a $100,000 home within the district’s boundaries.
The increase follows two years without taxation from the water management district after a 2019 internal investigation brought on by State Auditor Shad White’s office revealed the seven-member commission had been overpaying itself for attending meetings.
Prior to the investigation, the district’s millage rate was 6.75. According to the district’s attorney, Tom Wicker, the auditor’s office requested district leaders pause taxation during the investigation and fund district needs using money being saved for major dam repairs instead.
“They made a mistake … but it was ratified,” Wicker said. “Most of that money has been paid back.”
Last year, Wicker said district leaders and White’s office agreed to a 3 mill increase to supplement the reserve funds. Wicker noted that by the end of the month, the district will have spent all of its reserve funds, adding that was the catalyst for the recent 4.5 mill increase.
According to Mike Pannell, chair of Town Creek Master Water Management District’s commission, rising costs of necessary materials prompted district leaders to collect taxes again.
"With inflation the way it has been over the last two years, we decided to up our millage a little bit to keep up," Pannell told the Daily Journal. "Everything is up. We buy a lot of rock, concrete and steel."
According to Wicker, the district’s largest expense is diesel fuel for its heavy equipment. He cited the rise in oil prices as one of the main reasons the district needed to increase its tax levy back to what it was before the auditor’s investigation.
“We are gambling that there will not be an emergency because we don’t want to raise the millage too much in one year,” he said.
The district maintains 24 dams within Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union counties. Wicker noted the maintenance includes mowing, clearing brush from the spillways, repairing fences and the earthen dams, repairing risers, trapping beavers and destroying their dams, pulling debris from structures and inspecting the integrity and function of each dam.
“What (the district) does is allow Tupelo to exist in its current form,” Wicker said, noting that much of Tupelo would be flooded multiple times a year without the dam’s intervention.
Along with this maintenance, Wicker said the district expects the need for upgrades to three dams soon, including a dam near Butler and Chesterville roads, a dam in Union County near Ellistown Baptist Church and a dam in north Lee County. The upgrades, he said, could cost the district anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000.
The district’s board of commissioners is not elected but nominated from within the board and approved by the county's chancery court. The chancery court is also the authoritative body of the district’s tax levy.
