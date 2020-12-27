TUPELO • Lingering questions about the scope of authority and taxing powers of a little-noticed public body with management responsibilities over a sprawling network of dams in the Lee County area could finally be put to rest next year.
Following a year-old agreement with the office of State Auditor Shad White, the Town Creek Master Water Management District this month approved a contract with engineering firm A2H to conduct a comprehensive review of the district’s operations.
This review will include inspections of the district’s dams as well as recommendations about the geographic extent of the district’s boundaries, annual revenue needed to conduct operations, the size of cash reserves and staffing needs of the district.
A2H has an office in Oxford and will be paid $221,800 for its work.
The Town Creek Master Water Management District maintains 24 dams and raises revenue by taxing parcels in Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union counties. Most of the district’s parcels are in Lee County, including the Mall at Barnes Crossing area. The tax levy in question amounts to just under one mill.
In December 2019, the district agreed to temporarily halt tax collections while it invites external examination of how it does business. Public hearings are anticipated with a court review ultimately determining how much money the water district needs to fulfill its flood control responsibilities.
Tom Wicker, the district’s attorney, said he expects the engineering review, public hearings and subsequent court review will likely all conclude sometime next year, but he couldn’t give a definitive timeline.
“There’s really not a specific date because it’s so weather-dependent,” Wicker said. “Probably late 2021. Depends how much weather and COVID work on us.”
The size of the district’s tax levy, as well as the number of property parcels subjected to taxation by the district, are key points of contention.
The ongoing review is connected, though not directly linked, with a probe into the district by the state auditor.
In March 2019, White claimed that the district’s unelected board of commissioners had for years paid themselves more than allowed by state law and demanded repayment. The attorney general’s office subsequently filed a civil suit in Hinds County Chancery Court seeking to force repayment.
That suit remains ongoing, with few recent developments.
However, in his claims about the payments by commissioners to themselves, the state auditor also raised questions about the size of the district’s cash reserves and whether the district’s tax levy was on legally firm footing.
Even as questions about the payments made to themselves by the commission await resolution in the court system, the commissioners did agree to the engineer’s review in order to allay any concerns by the public or the auditor.
And that’s where this month’s agreement with A2H comes in.
“They will inspect these structures. They will also look to the current and future monetary needs, what it takes to maintain these structures and they will, at some point further down the road, look at what the district acreage should consist of, as to what should be in the taxable area,” Wicker said. “And that is wide open. I don’t know where it’s going to end up.”
The district is managed by a board of commissioners appointed by a chancery judge. The commissioners contract out all dam maintenance, and also contract with an attorney who functions in some ways as a de facto management director of the district.
But all that will be up for review. The engineer is expected to weigh in on a number of issues related to the operations of the district. Should it hire staff, including a director, rather than continuing to rely on contractors? Should the district maintain office space?
The latter point may seem mundane, but Wicker said he sets aside a room at his law practice for the storage of the district’s records. Should his relationship with the district end, the district maintains no permanent address or property where these records could be stored short of quickly entering a new and similar arrangement with an attorney.
“I don’t know what they will recommend.,” Wicker said of the engineers. “We’ll see where that goes.”
The Town Creek management district is a creation of the courts, and neither A2H engineering, nor Town Creek commissioners, nor the auditor can impose any recommendations.
“Ultimately, the Chancery Court will decide,” Wicker said. “We will take that study to the court and say, this is the acreage we propose to tax, and this is the millage rate that will result in sufficient money to operate the district.”
The Town Creek water management district was created by the Lee County Chancery Court in 1961, following legislative authorization.