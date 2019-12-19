TUPELO • Following a still-unresolved probe by the state auditor into alleged improper payments, the Town Creek Master Water Management District has agreed to at least temporarily stop collecting taxes and undertake a comprehensive review of its operations.
In an order filed with the Lee County Chancery Creek on Tuesday, the water management district’s legal counsel signaled an agreement with Mississippi Auditor Shad White to put fresh eyes on how the little-known entity does business.
The district maintains 24 dams, giving it significant flood control responsibilities across Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union counties.
Under this week’s court agreement, the district will procure an independent study offering recommendations about annual dam maintenance, cash reserves and staffing needs.
“All the questions of the taxpaying public can be addressed,” said Tom Wicker, attorney for the Town Creek district. “I think it will restore future trust in the system. There will be a study and an opportunity for the public to weigh in.”
While the study is conducted, no taxes will be collected by the district. Wicker said he believes the district has sufficient cash reserves to continue normal operations for the duration of the study, barring any disasters.
Following the completion of the external and independent study, the court order calls for a series of public hearings.
A chancery court will hold ultimate power over any reorganization of the district as well as any reinstatement of the tax levy.
In March, White unveiled allegations that the commissioners of the Town Creek management district compensated themselves more than state law allows.
Those allegations ultimately yielded a suit by the attorney general’s office, which remains unresolved and collectively demands a total repayment of $523,000. That figure includes interest and investigative costs.
According to the auditor, the commissioners of the Town Creek water district may only pay themselves a rate of $12.50 per day when working on behalf of the board, as well as the reimbursement of actual expenses.
However, the board’s records show that commissioners, dating back at least two decades, began to increase their compensation until, in 2014, commissioners were paying themselves $600 to attend each monthly meeting.
When he first announced his charges of improper payments, White raised more sweeping concerns about the district.
He questioned the legality of the tax levy imposed by the district and the extent of its cash reserves.
Wicker – who does not represent the commissioners in the litigation involving their compensation – said he hopes increased spotlight on the district will underscore its necessity.
“The dams are just invisible,” Wicker said. “You see the infrastructure like roads and bridges, and even those you have trouble getting the public behind the cost of maintaining those things. The dams, you don’t even see them.”
The Town Creek water management district was created by the Lee County Chancery Court in 1961, following legislative authorization. The district is managed by a board of trustees appointed by the chancery court.
Only property owners with land within the district’s boundaries pay the district’s tax levy of 12.67 mills. Most of the district’s land is in Lee County, including the Mall at Barnes Crossing.