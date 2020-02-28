BLUE SPRINGS – As part of Toyota Motor Corp.'s global environmental initiative, some three dozen Special Olympics athletes from Pontotoc were joined by Toyota Mississippi and community volunteers to plant trees Friday.
On a wind-swept bluff overlooking the southwest corner of the sprawling automotive plant, the group planted exactly 2,050 trees to support the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which the automaker says is a worldwide effort "to move toward a society where people, cars and nature can coexist in harmony."
The group utilized the Morizukuri concept, which means "to create a forest by planting grouping of several tree and grasses in a single spot."
"This tree-planting event also commemorates the 2020 Paralympic and Olympic Games in Tokyo this year," said Sean McCarty, Toyota environmental senior specialist. "We've taken seven different species of oak, grasses and bushes. The idea is to plant them together, where the grasses grow faster and provide a canopy for the trees to grow."
The Area 11 Special Olympics participants came from Pontotoc city and county schools, and they actually planted the trees a bit faster than expected, since they were very excited to take part, officials said.
Also helping were high school and Advanced Manufacturing Technician program students.
McCarthy said Toyota Mississippi plans to plant more trees in the future, as the bluff where Friday's planting occurred is not part of any plan to expand the plant in that direction.
"We look forward to watching our reforested area expand," he said.
The Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 was launched five years ago to offset deforestation across the world. Toyota has moved to reduce what it calls the environmental burden attributed to automobiles to as close to zero as possible while developing measures to "contribute positively to the earth and its societies with the aim of achieving a sustainable society.