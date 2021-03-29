BLUE SPRINGS – More than 2,000 employees, contractors, vendors and onsite suppliers at Toyota Mississippi now have access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Though a partnership with Baptist Memorial Hospital, Toyota Mississippi has some 1,100 Pfizer vaccines available. Since having its first clinic March 15, more than 310 have taken their first COVID shot.
"We plan to give the second shot April 5, and to give another opportunity for the first shot on April 7," said Emily Lauder, vice president of administration for Toyota Mississippi. "We also plan to provide team members' dependents and opportunity to get the shots through a drive-through site."
The Blue Springs plant was the first Toyota plant worldwide to set up an onsite vaccine clinic, and the automaker also said it was the first Mississippi-based employer to secure vaccines for its workers.
"If we use the 1,100 vaccines, we can get more," Lauder said.