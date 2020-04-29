On Wednesday, May 6, Toyota will once gain team with the Mid-South Food Bank and set up a mobile food pantry in Booneville.
It will be held from 9 a.m. until Noon at the Prentiss County Ag Center located at 2301 N 2nd Street.
Up top 500 households will be given food on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recipients will received about 50 pounds of food that includes meat and fresh fruits and vegetables.
A maximum of three households per vehicle is allowed. A household is defined as:
• 1 Household: one to four people living in one house
• 2 Households: four to eight people living in one house
• 3 Households: nine or more people living in one house.
Documentation required to receive food:
• One Client Eligibility Form per household (distributed at the mobile pantry). Data collected on the Eligibility Form is not shared publicly.
• Each household representative must present a valid ID.
Recipients must remain in their vehicle during food distribution and maintainCDC social distancing guidelines while waiting on food pickup.
Last week, Toyota and the Mid-South Food Bank had mobile pantry sites in Tupelo, Pontotoc and New Albany, serving a total of 1,750 families, or 7,000 people. More than 30,000 pounds of food were given away at each location.