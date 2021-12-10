BLUE SPRINGS • It was a December to remember for some Northeast Mississippi charities, as Toyota Mississippi donated toys, bikes, money and other gifts.
Some 750 team members at the automotive assembly plant came together at various "Santa's Workshops" in the sprawling facility to complete several projects.
The annual toy drive kicked off Nov. 15 and wrapped up Thursday. Employees donated enough toys to provide more than 1,000 children participating in the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program with gifts. Among the gifts were 200 skateboards and 205 bicycles, all assembled at the workshops in the plant.
"Our team members donated more than 2,100 toys," said Toyota Mississippi Vice President of administration Emily Lauder. "We have a really great spirit of volunteerism here, and during the pandemic when we couldn't get out as much as we could, we tried to do as much internally as we can. We have a passion for the communities where we live and work."
In addition, Toyota donated a "Joy Jar" with a $20,000 check to the Salvation Army.
Plant employees also filled out nearly 700 handwritten Christmas cards for residents of area assisted living and nursing homes and put together 2,700 boxes of diapers and hygiene products repackaged for Mid-South Food Bank.
Salvation Army Captain Heather Dolby, who has been with the Salvation Army for 20 years, said she's never been in a community that's been as generous as Northeast Mississippi.
"I represent a whole team of people whose families are struggling to make ends meet," she said. "Everybody that's a part of our program — the families, the churches, the organizations, the service groups that have chosen to give their volunteers to the ministry and mission of the Salvation Army — alongside what you're doing here, we see amazing things that can happen."
Toyota's partnership with the Salvation Army has been ongoing since 2012, and the automaker has donated more than 13,00 toys and more than $150,000 to enhance the organization's services.
For Dolby, the donated toys have some of the biggest impact.
"I don't see just bikes and baby dolls; I see a child light up on Christmas morning because it's the 'wow' gift," she said. "These gifts will be used for the children who got left on the tree or maybe the tags never made it back. These toys really came to the rescue."
Linda Mains was one of the Toyota team members helping load toys into the Salvation Army truck, and she felt a special bond.
"I've always been a big supporter of the Salvation Army because they used to help me a long time ago," she said.
Brandon Frost also was moved by the outpouring of generosity.
"I have seen the look on parent's faces when they are able to give their kids something they wouldn't have otherwise had," he said. "That's very special to me."
Dolby said any leftover toys will be given to other local charities seeking gift donations. And even though the Angel Tree angels are due Saturday, she said the organization will continue to receive requests and do all it could to meet them.