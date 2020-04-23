After planning to serve 500 households and up to 2,000 people at mobile food pantries at three locations this week, Toyota Mississippi is making room for more.
On Friday, starting at 9 a.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds in New Albany, Toyota and Mid-South Food Bank will serve up to 750 households, or 3,000 people, due to what it says has been overwhelming response and need.
The first mobile food pantry on Monday in Tupelo gave away 30,000 pounds of food that included fresh meat, fruits and vegetables. On Wednesday the pantry was set up in Pontotoc. So far, 1,000 households, or 4,000 people, have visited the pantries.
Distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis
No more than three households per vehicle. A household is defined as:
• One household: one to four people living in one house
• Two households: four to eight people living in one house
• Three households: nine or more people living in one house
Documentation required to receive food from Mid-South Food Bank:
• One Client Eligibility Form per household (distributed at the mobile pantry). Data collected on the Eligibility Form is not to be shared with anyone outside of the Food Bank.
• Each household representative must present a valid ID or document, such as utility bill, showing their address in the county where the mobile pantry is taking place.
Recipients must remain in their vehicle during food distribution and maintain CDC social distancing guidelines while waiting on food pickup.
Mid-South Food Bank serves 31 counties in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Last fiscal year, Mid-South Food Bank distributed more than 16.2 million pounds of food to over 220,000 people.