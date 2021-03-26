TUPELO • Toyota Mississippi is donating $100,000 each to two programs company officials said provide "creative solutions" to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a virtual news conference, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi President David Fernandes said the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance and the Lee County Library would receive the funds.
The MMFA will use the money to develop two major programs. The first will be an after-school program for children that includes a reading program; the second will provide equipment such as cold storage for a food distribution hub serving 10 counties in Northeast Mississippi.
MMFA director Carolyn Jones said the organization has long existed to bring in new and beginning farmers and to bring in kids.
"We've always had a youth component to get kids on the farm in a setting where they can understand and we can teaching them hands on," she said.
Howard Gunn, MMFA farm hub manager, said, "We're not just giving food but showing them how to grow food so that we’re sustainable."
The food distribution hub can serve many people, and adding the cold storage will allow it to get milk and other healthier food to give to the communities.
"It's a great game-changer for us," Jones said.
Additionally, training safety training will be provided for more than 20 farmers, "making sure food leaving our farms is safe and healthy for human consumption. That’s what the training is all about," Jones said.
As for the Lee County Library, it's finally getting a new bookmobile with the Toyota money.
The library was opened in 1941, and the bookmobile has been a part of it for most of that time. With book, DVD and audio book, the bookmobile is a functional library, making stops across the county as well as to public schools to give students and others the opportunity to check out materials.
"The bookmobile has been of great service to the Lee County Library for generations," said library director Jeff Tomlinson.
But the current bookmobile has been in use since 1995. A new Sprinter van will be converted to the new Lee County bookmobile and carry as many as 1,500 titles