TUPELO • Tayvian McPherson’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” backpack was the talk of Kelly Hutcheson’s kindergarten classroom at Carver Elementary School Wednesday morning.
As new and returning students filled the school, there was a fair share of laughter and tears in the hallways from entering children and departing parents – but in Hutcheson’s class, McPherson was holding court.
“I love this thing,” McPherson, 5, told his classmates – hanging the blue fuzzy character bag to its designated hook on the wall as the other students watched.
The classroom, made up of 17 children – some entering their first day in the Tupelo Public School District – was abuzz with sights and sounds of kids exploring their new surroundings, opening fresh new school supplies, and finding long lost friends from back before summer.
While these are some of the youngest students in the district, those experiences were a constant throughout TPSD as classes resumed for the new school year.
“School is fun,” 5-year-old Primlynn Dyer announced as the kindergartners took their seats. “I love school, because we do art, paint and color and do fun stuff. We get to go outside on the playground, too.”
“Sounds like you’re ready for an exciting day,” Hutcheson told Dyer. “We are going to do lots of important stuff.”
From going over classroom rules to learning where the bathrooms were located, Hutcheson’s students were engaged and tuned in as Carver principal Christy Carroll stopped by to see how the new students were acclimating.
“We want that excitement,” Carroll said. “We want them to be happy and to love school. And we want them to feel safe. If they have a good fist day, you’re set to teach them.”
As the kindergartners and first-grade students settled in to what will be their daily routine for the next nine months, Carroll said that making each child feel valued is their goal.
“One mother said today that her daughter’s teacher made her feel she was the most important person in the room,” Carroll said. “We want them each to feel like the most important person here. That relationship is so important. If you’ve got that, then you can build on everything else.”
Carroll said focusing on the growth of students is not only a campus-wide focus, but also district-wide.
“We want our children to grow academically, emotionally and socially. We want them to leave here prepared for the next grade level,” Carroll said. “We want to be that part of their lives where we make a difference.
“We’re building lives here, and what we do everyday makes an eternal difference. You can have a positive or negative effect, and you’re going to have one or the other. It will impact their entire lives.”
TPSD superintendent Rob Picou reiterated the impact of making connections with students.
“The first week, it’s important for our teachers and principals to immediately start establishing relationships with parents and students. We get the kids learning as quickly as possible – get them on task as quickly as possible.”
Within the district, Picou said the administrators have been looking over all the data and research from the 2018-19 school year to prepare for this one.
“We’re focusing a lot on writing this year – teaching writing. We’re going to continue with the fundamental skills of reading and mathematics, making sure our students have what they need to progress to the next grade level,” Picou said.
But for this week, Picou just hopes for students to get back in the swing of things.
“They have to get into that process of being back in school. After summer, sometimes it’s a culture shock for some of them,” he said, laughing.