TUPELO – Traceway Manor will host a Boston Butt and Bake Sale, just in time for Labor Day.
All the proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels of Lee County.
Butts can be pre-ordered and pre-paid through Aug. 28, and tickets are available at Traceway Manor at 2800 W. Main St. or at Methodist Senior Services at 109 S. Broadway. The butts can be picked up Thursday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a drive-thru in the Traceway Manor Parking Lot.
A variety of pies, cakes and cookies, all made by Traceway residents, will also be available for purchase. Items will be on display or you can select from a menu at the drive-thru pick-up.
Make checks payable to Meals on Wheels.
For more information, contact Ashley McDaniel at (662) 231-1614 or ashley.mcdaniel@mss.org.