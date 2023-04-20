LaToya Fleming, left, and Nekya Ward work the grill at "The Griffis" house as they help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the construction of the first "Green House" at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo.
Mississippi Senior Services CEO Steve McAlilly greets guests as they hold a 20th annivesary party for construction of the first Green House anywhere in the world at their Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo.
Members of the Resident Cheer Team from the Methodist Senior Servies facility Wesley Meadows in Hernando, Ms. cheer during the 20th anniversary party held for the "Green House" at the Traceway Retirement Facility in Tupelo Thursday.
Cayson Tutor, 5, plays with woods blocks at Thursday's 20th anniversary party for the construction of the "Green Houses" at Tracway Retirement Community in Tupelo.
Alice Lute shows her thanks for the "Green Houses" at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo Thursday as they celebrate their 20th anniversary of the unique type of eldercare facility.
Visitors gather in the road along in front of the "Green Houses" at Trace Retirement Community in Tupelo as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.
"Green House" residents and other guests gather in the road for a 20th anniversary of the opening of the first-of-its-kind facility at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo.
TUPELO — Michael Holt has lived at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo for about two years. He said the community, which is set up like a normal subdivision with nursing home capabilities in each home, was unlike any other he’s seen.
That was certainly the case in 2003, when the community received the first Green House — eldercare facilities that are more like homes than institutions — in the nation. Thursday marked the 20th anniversary of that milestone, and employees and families gathered at the community for a tailgating celebration.
“I am alive for these parties,” Holt said with a smile as music blared, people danced and others played yard games. “I love it up here. There’s no comparison.”
What began as four homes at the Traceway Manor in west Tupelo has grown into nearly 400 houses around the country, in Canada and soon-to-be Australia.
Methodist Senior Services President and CEO Steve McAlilly said he was proud to be at the forefront of the model for elderly care.
“People would rather die than live in a nursing home,” he said. “People go to nursing homes. You go to a Green House to live.”
According to McAlilly, the Methodist Senior Services board originally planned to build an extensive nursing home in Tupelo. But he had heard of the “Eden” model from a doctor named Bill Thomas, founder of the Green House Project, and was convinced that traditional nursing homes were growing obsolete. In their place, McAlilly believed people were looking for a model that promoted community engagement and happiness.
For McAlilly, the last 20 years were a unique challenge for him and his group, but one that was worth the effort. He called the program an “adventure.”
The tailgating party included games, food, a performance from the Traceway choir, singing the national anthem and a performance from the Wesley Meadows Cheer Dream Team.
Green House Project CEO Susan Ryan, who also addressed the crowd, said when she learned of the project, she believed it was important to help it flourish.
“We can do better, and we will do better,” she said she told herself after watching a video promoting the program. “I got into the Green Houses, and my world has changed.”
