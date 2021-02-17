TUPELO • Key government buildings operated by Lee County and the city of Tupelo will remain closed Thursday because of the threat of more severe winter weather.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, told the Daily Journal that all county offices will continue to close and that most government services will be suspended. He predicted that the county’s buildings will continue to close on Friday, but a final decision has not yet been made.
Benson, who is also the elected chancery clerk, said that Lee County Solid Waste, which provides trash collection services to county residents, would suspend garbage collection routes through Sunday, Feb. 21. The waste department will attempt to begin running routes on Monday, Feb. 22.
In Tupelo, the largest city in Lee County, city employees will work remotely, and the city’s emergency responders and public works department will continue to respond to the winter weather threat.
Leaders of Waste Management, which provides trash collection services to Tupelo and other Northeast Mississippi residents, said in a statement that they will continue to suspend all garbage collection routes on Thursday.
“As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution," said Kevin Shackelford, the senior district manager of Waste Management Gulf Coast. "We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”
The lobby of Tupelo Water & Light, the city’s utility department, will remain closed. Customers can pay their utility bills online, but late fees will be waived for customers who wish to pay in person. Tupelo residents can call Tupelo Water & Light for emergencies at 662-841-6460.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association is also suspending late fees and disconnections through Sunday, Feb. 22.
Residents can still call 911 for emergency services, as usual.