TUPELO • When the first homes in Mill Village were constructed over a century ago, city planning standards were much different, leading to failing drainage and standing water being a fixture of the neighborhood almost immediately.
Ward 3 councilman Travis Beard said he hopes to fix these generational problems in his tenure.
Beard said the the major issues in his ward are infrastructure, drainage, code enforcement and homelessness. He said he hopes to make a dent in these issues with the remainder of his third term in office but noted most were long-term problems that would take more than this term to solve.
Drainage problems plague Ward 3 neighborhoods
Drainage is a long-time concern for Beard, who said Mill Village was a specific neighborhood with drainage issues that could be solved this term. He said due to the age of the neighborhood and the original land not really able to sustain the population placed on it, pipes — both city and resident-owned — need major attention.
“It's a king-sized project for the community,” he said. “Drainage continues to be an issue throughout the city and Mill Village in particular. Continuing to develop a plan for drainage in Lee Acres and Mill Village is a concern.”
Jordan said drainage was an old issue for the city spanning back as far as he could remember, and that it was a priority for the city to get it worked out. He said his administration recently hired a drainage supervisor that would focus on neighborhood drainage and that Mill Village would be a priority.
“I grew up on Madison, it has flooded since I was a kid. Those are things to rectify,” he said, noting that the state and the federal government have moved a lot of funding to infrastructure, so the city is holding out for more grant money.
Jordan said Mill Village was one neighborhood in the city that he hoped to alleviate the issue. In a recent work session, the council and city officials discussed drainage as part of the capital plan, and Jordan noted there was $30 million worth of drainage maintenance the city needed. Officials said they hoped to get at a significant chunk of the projects completed over the next four years with the help of state bonds.
Tupelo Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Neal McCoy, who has lead the charge on bond issues for the city, said the city will get about $9.4 million in American Rescue Plan money over the year and that money would be able to go toward "storm water drainage" projects within the city. He said he is also hoping to secure more bond money from the state in this legislative session for a total of $18 million in water, sewer and drainage projects.
"If the state wrote us a blank check, we could fill it with drainage projects," he said. "We have an extensive list."
Work would include replacing aging drainage lines and drainage systems that run under the city.
Public Works Director Chuck Williams said some projects could cost up to $300,000 just to replace large pipes that run under neighborhoods like Mill Village and include extensive dirtwork.
Homelessness 'most visible' in Ward 3
Homelessness is a nationwide issue with no clear answers, Beard said, adding that due to the Salvation Army’s location in his ward, homelessness is more visible in his area. He said he wanted to see something more done to help homeless individuals, but did not specify any actions other than supporting Jackson-based homelessness outreach organization Mississippi United to End Homelessness, which the city has partnered with since 2017.
“Homelessness is a big issue in my ward and finding an answer if there is an answer,” he said. “The majority of homeless people in the city stay in Ward 3. They stay within the Salvation Army and Jefferson Street because that is where they are fed.”
He said he gets complaints from business, but that does not mean the city is doing nothing to combat the issue. He said he wanted to see more people get involved with MUTEH, which is working in the city to help those without housing find affordable and safe lodging on income-based scales, and is always looking for volunteers.
“We have MUTEH. We’ve got an effort to help homeless people, but there are always the problematic the ones that don’t want help," he said. "That is just a work in progress. We have to continue to work with homeless people and try to find a solution that works for them and us.”
Sara Ekis, director of Emergency Solutions Grants and Supportive Services for Veteran Families programs for MUTEH, agreed that of the wards in Tupelo, Ward 3 had the most visible homelessness issues.
“Homelessness is always going to be something we talk about,” she said. “The cool thing is that Tupelo is not afraid of the challenge. There is a system in place to address it.”
She praised Beard for his assistance and participation with the organization, adding that he has called her multiple times to ask about specific people they were assisting to make sure they were making progress.
Since partnering with the city in 2017, the organization has helped 155 homeless individuals, and the city has seen a reduction in homeless individuals in that time as reported by the yearly census called the “point in time” count. 49 homeless individuals in 2021, up slightly from 2020, when there were 45, but down significantly from 2019, which saw 62, and 2018, when there were 78 reported.
Code enforcement a priority that has seen movement
In a trend for most of the council, Beard said code enforcement is a huge issue he hopes to see solved. He said rental property owners who do not follow code and do not enforce code on their renters, brings the property value of neighborhoods down and discourages new homeowners from moving into his ward.
“We put some teeth in the code for rental properties, but I want to see us continue to keep the communities vibrant, livable and a place where people want to stay rather than having property that tears down the community,” beard said.
Jordan said his administration was working on greater code enforcement throughout the city for not just rental properties but commercial businesses as well. He said he hopes to see more community involvement in code enforcement. He said it was important for residents to report code violations as they see them, noting that a handful of code enforcers couldn’t scour the city at all times.
The city recognized the problem and recently reorganized its Development Service Department which included hiring additional code enforces that would rotate between each ward. Director Tanner Newman said previously that they were in the process of hiring key positions for the department then would focus on filling the code enforcement positions.
Beard looks for neighborhood association revivals
Beard is a huge proponent of neighborhood associations, and he wants to see the return of associations to regular meetings in the next six months as well because most of the solutions to the ward’s issues “need to be a community effort.”
Many of the meeting, Beard said, lost participation due to the pandemic stopping meetings.
In an effort to revitalize the neighborhood associations and ensure input is heard, the city recently hired a neighborhood association coordinator to help organize those associations and work as a liaison for the city. Beard said with the recent addition, which mirrors a former city position that was cut during the last administration, he hopes to see positive change soon.