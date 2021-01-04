TUPELO • Current Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard on Monday qualified to run for reelection to his council seat, and Geraldine Brinkley, a political newcomer, qualified to run in Ward 1.
Beard, 74, is running as a Republican and is currently in his second term on the council. He was first elected in a special election 2014 and was re-elected to a full term in 2017.
If elected again, Beard said he would like to advocate for more improvements to Gloster Street and work with the city’s Parks and Recreation department to construct a pickleball court in the city.
Beard is the only candidate so far to qualify for the council’s third ward seat.
Brinkely, 56, is a native of Shannon, but has lived in Tupelo for 13 years. Brinkley is a local entrepreneur who is running in the Democratic primary.
Despite never holding political office, Brinkley said she’s qualified to represent a portion of the city on the council because she has big ideas to move her community forward.
“The reason I’ve decided to run for the council was to have a voice in the planning and economic growth for my area, which is Belden,” Brinkley said.
Brinkely is now the second person to qualify for the council’s first ward position, but is the first Democratic candidate to qualify. Amanda Angle, an accountant, qualified on Monday for the Ward 1 council seat as a Republican.
The qualifying period for Tupelo’s municipal elections runs through Feb. 5. The primary election for municipal races will occur on April 6, with the general election set for June 8.