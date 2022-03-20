TUPELO • When Lisa Richey and her family received the keys to their new house late last week, they solidified their place in the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity family.
Despite filling the room, the more than 30 people at the Richey family’s home dedication Thursday afternoon represented only a fraction of the network that helped the home come to fruition.
“We are incredibly grateful to have dozens of organizations help us, probably hundreds of volunteers in the last couple of months that helped us,” said Mary Ann Plasencia, executive director for the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity.
Richey’s Habitat application was approved in 2017. Like every Habitat homeowner, before being given the keys to her own home, she first contributed hundreds of hours of sweat equity to build homes for others.
After breaking ground in late November, building her first home was a true blessing, Richey said. She was the first to put a nail in a wall - a task that she joked was made slightly difficult because she’s left-handed.
“It’s been a long and tough journey, but with God’s help, I made it,” Richey said.
The building of the Richey home was the first under FaithBuild, a partnership between area churches to sponsor the cost of and to provide volunteers for the construction of a Habitat home. The group also provides support through prayer.
FaithBuild is based on Habitat for Humanity co-founder Millard Fuller’s theology of the hammer, a belief that regardless of differences in circumstances and backgrounds, anyone and everyone can pick up a hammer and put God’s love into action.
Five Tupelo churches partnered for this first FaithBuild project: First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Harrisburg Baptist Church, St. James Catholic Church and The Orchard Church. The average Habitat home costs $80,000, takes three to four months to build, and requires a steady flow of volunteers, according to the NE MS Habitat for Humanity website. The goal is to have a larger partnership of 10 churches for the next FaithBuild.
John Gordon, a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, said it was a thrill to come together and do something for a fellow citizen. He encouraged Richey to keep the connections she’s made over the past three months.
“Help doesn’t stop because the problem stops,” Gordon said.
As a Christian-based organization, NEMS Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Chris Partin said partnering with area churches was fitting. During the dedication, he told Richey that this was a new opportunity for her family.
“There’s such a crisis in this country for affordable housing, but you have sweat, you’ve cried, you’ve bled a little bit to earn this,” Partin said. “Today, you get to be a part of that journey of the hundreds of other families that have been in this organization in Tupelo.”
It means a lot to live in a neighborhood that’s safe, in a home that is affordable, Richey said. She looks forward to enjoying her home with her two adult daughters and 12-year-old granddaughter.
For Richey, this isn’t the end of her service. Among her new neighbors are other recent Habitat homeowners, who talked her through the process and what to expect. Already an ardent cheerleader for other future homeowners, she wants to continue building houses and encouraging others to apply.
“Keep the movement going,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to get in this Habitat community, and I’m grateful to them for having this.”