TUPELO • Small nonprofit Mommie Me Time of Tupelo is a calling for president Cee Cee Jackson.
“I’m a firm believer if you want something done, you have to pray about it and move forward,” Jackson said.
Mommie Me Time’s goal is to make a difference in the community by doing something positive for mothers. The organization is a grassroots as it gets; with just five active members, the group is small and simple.
But there’s nothing small about the group’s ambitions. Most years, the group hosts a back-to-school event to donate school supplies to area students and parents. And at Christmas, they hold a toy giveaway.
Jackson said events like these are the driving force behind Mommie Me Time.
“It was truly a blessing, it was awesome just to see a smile on a child’s face … that’s what I enjoy doing,” Jackson said. “That just gave me the drive to want to do more because there’s really a serious need.”
Inspired to do their part
The groundwork for what would become Mommie Me Time was laid in 2014 when a small group of friends traveled to Houston, Mississippi, to help the victims of a tornado by giving away food, clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene items.
But it was through her own personal experiences that Jackson found the group’s true purpose. In 2014, Jackson had a young daughter in day care, and she saw firsthand mothers trying to do well and make positive changes in their lives, but struggled to afford childcare they could trust.
In 2018, Jackson took part in a group of between 25 and 30 mothers who traveled to the state Capitol to voice their opinions to state lawmakers about the need for child care assistance in Mississippi. That event inspired Jackson to do something on the local level to directly assist working-class mothers.
“That’s what we were trying to do, push that so these young ladies could go to school and also have a place for their child to go while they were in school, and they needed the funding in order to do that,” Jackson said.
Inspired to do more
At first, Jackson procrastinated making Mommie Me Time a fuller endeavor. She prayed, but once she saw the need to have children in a safe environment, she felt inspired to do more.
Although the organization she helped create is still small and the amount of good it can do is limited, Jackson said she’s constantly exploring new avenues to meet a greater amount of needs. Being small, finances are often tight, but Jackson often finds support from local businesses, although she’s never shied away from pulling money out of her own pocket to cover expenses, when needed.
As it was for many nonprofits, last year presented a challenge to Mommie Me Time and held them back from hosting their traditional giveaway events. With COVID-19’s delta variant causing so much uncertainty for parents this year, the group prioritized providing school supplies to area students.
In late July, the group hosted a backpack giveaway inside the Lee County Library in Tupelo, during which they gave away more than 50 backpacks. They also donated additional supplies and masks to parents at a local flea market.
At Christmastime, Jackson likes to help at least three families in addition to general donations of toys, coloring books and food baskets for families.
Jackson knows that, for some kids, these kinds of donations are the only way they might receive a gift on Christmas morning.
“I’ve had families come up to me and tell me when we hosted events, ‘If it wasn’t for your organization, I don’t know what we would have done,’” Jackson said. “I’ve had a parent literally cry, and that made me feel good, my heart went out to her, because we were able to be a blessing to her and her children.”
Right now, Jackson is praying the organization can grow, which will allow it to provide a greater range of services. In the future, she wants to provide help for a wide array of mothers, from mothers with children with ADHD to mothers who have lost a child, mothers who want children or mothers who can’t carry children. She also wants to get involved in foster care and build up the organization’s funding so they can help with needs and build the organization.
But even if Mommie Me Time remains small, Jackson said she’s grateful for the success the organization has had in helping people. That, she said, is what keeps her motivated.
“Just pray and ask God to order my steps and just help me keep doing what I enjoy doing best, which is being a blessing to others,” Jackson said.